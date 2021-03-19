On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Latest: NHL pauses Bruins after 4 players go in protocol

By The Associated Press
March 19, 2021 2:16 pm
< a min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The NHL has paused the Boston Bruins after four more players entered the league’s COVID protocol.

Bruins games Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres and Tuesday against the New York Islanders were postponed and team facilities closed until at least Wednesday. They’re the 36th and 37th games to be postponed this season for virus-related reasons.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Boston’s Sean Kuraly was the team’s only player on the COVID list Thursday. The Bruins played Thursday night against the Sabres, who had a staff member enter protocol.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|17 2021 National Environmental Justice...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary Deb Haaland sworn in as the first Native American Cabinet Secretary