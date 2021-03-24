On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Listen Live
Sports News

The Latest: Poulter hands McIlroy worst loss in 10 years

By The Associated Press
March 24, 2021 1:19 pm
< a min read
      

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the Dell Technologies Match Play (all times CDT):

Noon

Ian Poulter has handed Rory McIlroy his worst loss in 10 years at the Dell Technologies Match Play.

Poulter won the opening match at Austin Country Club, 6 and 5. The last time McIlroy walked off the course this early was when Ben Crane beat him, 8 and 7, in the second round in 2011 when the event was in Arizona.

        Insight by ServiceNow: USCIS and IRS reveal how COVID drove a new approach to digital transformation in this free webinar.

Poulter was clinging to a 1-up lead going to the ninth hole at Austin Country Club when he hit a 7-iron to 8 feet for birdie. McIlroy threw away the next hole with a bad pitch, and Poulter poured it on with a tee shot into 15 feet for birdie at the 11th and a 4-iron to 8 feet for eagle on the 12th.

The match ended on the reachable 13th when McIlroy drove over the green and then chipped back across the green and into the water.

McIlroy began working with noted English coach Pete Cowen, though he still hasn’t said to what degree. And Wednesday was not the day for such revelations. He declined to speak to the media.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Automate Forward
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

JPEO-CBRND shows off its sensory integration on robotic platforms