The Latest: Sabres interim coach cleared from COVID protocol

By The Associated Press
March 26, 2021 2:04 pm
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Buffalo Sabres interim coach Don Granato and assistant Matt Ellis are headed back to work after being cleared from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Sabres announced Granato and Ellis are traveling to join the team in Boston after spending a night in self-isolation in Pittsburgh.

Both were placed in the protocol on Thursday, hours before Buffalo’s game against the Penguins. That led to general manager Kevyn Adams stepping in to coach the 4-0 loss, which extended the Sabres franchise-record winless skid to 0-14-2.

___

The Michigan Wolverines are out of the NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament because of positive COVID-19 test results within the team’s Tier 1 testing group.

The NCAA’s Ice Hockey Committee and Medical Advisory Group made the decision Friday.

Eighth-ranked Michigan was scheduled to meet No. 9 Minnesota Duluth, the two-time defending national champion, in a Midwest Regional semifinal.

The game will be ruled a no-contest and Minnesota Duluth will advance to the next round.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

