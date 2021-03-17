On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Latest: Tennessee pauses football activities

By The Associated Press
March 17, 2021 1:19 pm
< a min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Tennessee has temporarily paused all football activities a week before starting spring practice.

The Volunteers have had multiple positive COVID-19 test results among athletes and staff members in recent rounds of testing.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

Those who tested positive have isolated themselves and are following all safety guidelines.

The Volunteers are scheduled to start their first spring practice with new coach Josh Heupel on Tuesday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports local):

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen provides official signature for printing of new currency