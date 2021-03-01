The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (59) 24-0 1571 1 2. Michigan (4) 18-1 1512 3 3. Baylor 18-1 1450 2 4. Illinois 18-6 1350 5 5. Iowa 18-7 1266 9 6. West Virginia 17-6 1210 10 7. Ohio St. 18-7 1163 4 8. Alabama 19-6 1130 6 9. Houston 20-3 1109 12 10. Villanova 15-4 942 8 11. Florida St. 14-4 897 11 12. Arkansas 19-5 847 20 13. Kansas 18-8 785 17 14. Creighton 17-6 669 13 15. Texas 14-7 650 14 16. Oklahoma 14-7 584 7 17. Oklahoma St. 16-6 553 – 18. Texas Tech 15-8 494 18 19. San Diego St. 19-4 406 22 20. Loyola Chicago 21-4 367 21 21. Virginia 15-6 362 15 22. Virginia Tech 15-5 335 16 23. Purdue 16-8 192 – 24. Colorado 19-7 150 – 25. Wisconsin 16-9 106 23

Others receiving votes: BYU 101, Southern Cal 88, Clemson 47, Florida 24, Tennessee 19, St. Bonaventure 16, Oregon 15, Missouri 13, Wichita St. 11, Maryland 9, Toledo 8, UConn 5, Belmont 5, Winthrop 4, North Carolina 4, UCLA 2, Louisville 2, UC Santa Barbara 1, Drake 1.

