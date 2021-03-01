The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (59)
|24-0
|1571
|1
|2. Michigan (4)
|18-1
|1512
|3
|3. Baylor
|18-1
|1450
|2
|4. Illinois
|18-6
|1350
|5
|5. Iowa
|18-7
|1266
|9
|6. West Virginia
|17-6
|1210
|10
|7. Ohio St.
|18-7
|1163
|4
|8. Alabama
|19-6
|1130
|6
|9. Houston
|20-3
|1109
|12
|10. Villanova
|15-4
|942
|8
|11. Florida St.
|14-4
|897
|11
|12. Arkansas
|19-5
|847
|20
|13. Kansas
|18-8
|785
|17
|14. Creighton
|17-6
|669
|13
|15. Texas
|14-7
|650
|14
|16. Oklahoma
|14-7
|584
|7
|17. Oklahoma St.
|16-6
|553
|–
|18. Texas Tech
|15-8
|494
|18
|19. San Diego St.
|19-4
|406
|22
|20. Loyola Chicago
|21-4
|367
|21
|21. Virginia
|15-6
|362
|15
|22. Virginia Tech
|15-5
|335
|16
|23. Purdue
|16-8
|192
|–
|24. Colorado
|19-7
|150
|–
|25. Wisconsin
|16-9
|106
|23
Others receiving votes: BYU 101, Southern Cal 88, Clemson 47, Florida 24, Tennessee 19, St. Bonaventure 16, Oregon 15, Missouri 13, Wichita St. 11, Maryland 9, Toledo 8, UConn 5, Belmont 5, Winthrop 4, North Carolina 4, UCLA 2, Louisville 2, UC Santa Barbara 1, Drake 1.
