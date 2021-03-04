Thistlewood lifts Colorado St. over New Mexico 87-73

On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 12:07 am
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Adam Thistlewood had a career-high 27 points as Colorado State defeated New Mexico 87-73 on Wednesday night.

Thistlewood shot 11 for 13 from the field, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Kendle Moore had 17 points for Colorado State (17-4, 14-3 Mountain West Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. David Roddy added 12 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. Isaiah Stevens had nine points and 10 assists.

Colorado State posted a season-high 27 assists.

Colorado State totaled 47 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Makuach Maluach had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Lobos (6-15, 2-15). Jeremiah Francis III added 10 points. Javonte Johnson had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

