Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 2:59 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Swarzak on a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed OF Ian Desmond o the restricted list.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Gio Gonzalez on a minor league contract.

Minor League
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Named Darin Downs pitching coach. Signed OF Lew Ford.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Thomas Davis and TE Greg Olsen to a one-day contract for retirement with the club.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed DE Stephen Weatherly.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed QB Ben Roethlisberger to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Washington F Alex Ovechkin for spearing Boston’s Trent Frederic during a March 3 game.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Rasmus Kupari from Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Ds Braden Schneider on a one-year contract and Mason Geertsen on one-year contract then loaned him to Hartford (AHL). Recalled RW Patrick Newell from Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Jeremy Davis and C Rem Pitlick form the minor league taxi squad.

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled Ds Daniel Brickley and Markus Phillips from the minor league taxi squad.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released D Andrew Nielsen from his professional tryout contract.

East Coast Hockey League

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded G Evan Buitenhuis to Florida (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired D Michael Edwards from DC United for General Allocation Money (GAM) and performance compensation and signed him to a two-year contract. Acquired W Dantouma Toure from New York Red Bulls for General Allocation Money (GAM) and performance compensation and signed him to a four-year contract.

LA GALAXY — Acquired D Derrick Williams from DC United in exchange for General Allocation Money (GAM) and signed him to a two-year contract.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Patrick Weah to a four-year contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed MF James Sands to a five-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Announced the retirement of D Ray Gaaddis.

United Soccer League

LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Axel Picazo.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY — Named Latrell Scott football’s passing game coordinator, tight ends/inside receivers coach.

