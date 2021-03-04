Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Swarzak on a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed OF Ian Desmond o the restricted list.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Named Darin Downs pitching coach. Signed OF Lew Ford.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Justin Watts to a contract extension.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Kyle Robinson.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Matt Meyer.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed C Oscar Campos and RHP Dylan Davis.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Brian Dansereau.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Keven Pimentel to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived G Jaylen Adams.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Thomas Davis and TE Greg Olsen to a one-day contract for retirement with the club.

DETROIT LIONS — Announced that they have tendered the contracts for FB Jason Cabinda, P Jack Fox and T Matt Nelson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed DE Stephen Weatherly.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released P Thomas Morstead.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released WR Golden Tate and LB David Mayo.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed QB Ben Roethlisberger to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Washington F Alex Ovechkin for spearing Boston’s Trent Frederic during a March 3 game.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Anthony Stolarz, RW Vinni Lettieri, D Jamie Drysdale and C Chase De Leo from San Diego (AHL). Assigned G Lukas Dostal, D Hunter Drew and LW Maxim Golod to San Diego (AHL). Waived D Brendan Guhle.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Jaco Bryson from the minor league taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Jake Bean and G Alex Nedeljkovic from the minor league taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned C Sheldon Dries to Colorado (AHL) and C Josh Dickinson to Utah (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Mathias Brome from the minor league taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Rasmus Kupari from Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Jeremy Davis and Cs Rem Pitlick and Brett Seney form the minor league taxi squad. Assigned LW Tanner Jeannot to Chicago (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled RW Janne Kuokkanen from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Ds Braden Schneider on a one-year contract and Mason Geertsen on one-year contract then loaned him to Hartford (AHL). Recalled RW Patrick Newell from Hartford (AHL). Assigned D Mason Geertsen to Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Braydon Coburn from the minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman from the minor league taxi squad.

American Hockey League

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled Ds Daniel Brickley and Markus Phillips from the minor league taxi squad.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released D Andrew Nielsen from his professional tryout contract.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Fined and suspended Wheeling C/RW Sean Josling for one game and an undisclosed amount for slashing Indy’s Joe Sullivan during a March 3 game. Suspended and fined Indy RW Joe Sullivan for five games an and undisclosed amount as a result of his actions against Wheeling’s Sean Josling during a March 3 game.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated G Jacob Ingham from the reserve list. Placed F Matthew Wedman and G John Lethemon on the reserve list. Acquired D Jack Sadek from Ontario (AHL).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded G Evan Buitenhuis to Florida (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Ben Lundgaard to a two-year contract.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired D Michael Edwards from DC United for General Allocation Money (GAM) and performance compensation and signed him to a two-year contract. Acquired W Dantouma Toure from New York Red Bulls for General Allocation Money (GAM) and performance compensation and signed him to a four-year contract.

LA GALAXY — Acquired D Derrick Williams from DC United in exchange for General Allocation Money (GAM) and signed him to a two-year contract.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Patrick Weah to a four-year contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed MF James Sands to a five-year contract extension. Signed G Cody Mizell for 2021 season.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Announced the retirement of D Ray Gaaddis.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed F Fredy Montero.

United Soccer League

LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Axel Picazo.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Named Charlie Cobb to football’s CFP Selection Committee.

EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY — Named Latrell Scott football’s passing game coordinator, tight ends/inside receiver coach.

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Named Mike Ekeler football’s outside linebacker coach and special team coordinator.

