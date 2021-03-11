Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with CF Braden Bishop, RHPs Brandon Brennon, Sam Delaplane, Robert Dugger, Justin Dunn, Joey Gerber, Wyatt Mills, Andres Munoz, Ljay Newsome, Yohan Ramirez, Casey Sadler, Erik Swanson, Domingo Tapia, Juan Then and Will Vest, LHPs Aaron Fletcher, Nick Margevicius, Anthony Misiewicz and Justus Sheffield, OFs Jake Fraley, Kyle Lewis, Jose Marmolejos, Dylan Moore and Taylor Trammell, 3B Ty France, INFs Sam Haggerty and Donovan Walton, 2B Shed Long, Jr., C Luis Torrens to a one-year contract.
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with Cs Stuart Levy, Logan Moore and Kole McKinnon.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended and fined C/PF Meyers Leonard for one week.
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Released G Mason Jones.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed WR Christian Blake, CB Tyler Hall, K Younghoe Koo and DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Danny Crossman assistant head coach/special teams coordinator, George Godsey co-offensive coordinator/tight ends, Eric Studesville co-offensive coordinator/running backs, Charles Burks cornerbacks coach, Austin Clark defensive line coach, Shawn Flaherty assistant offensive line coach, Mike Judge assistant tight ends coach and Rob Leonard outside linebackers coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
VICTORIA ROYALS — Named F Tarun Fizer captain of the 2020-21 WHL regular season.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Logan Stanley from minors from taxi squad.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed G Jake Kupsky to specialty player contract.
INDY FUEL — Recalled G Tom Aubrun from loan by Rockford IceHogs (AHL). Recalled G Billy Christopoulos from Henderson (AHL).
WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Taran Kozun in a trade from Allen.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed LB/MF Joevin Jones to a two-year contract.
LA GALAXY — Signed MF Samuel Grandsir.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Released MF Sam Gleadle.
