Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with CF Braden Bishop, RHPs Brandon Brennon, Sam Delaplane, Robert Dugger, Justin Dunn, Joey Gerber, Wyatt Mills, Andres Munoz, Ljay Newsome, Yohan Ramirez, Casey Sadler, Erik Swanson, Domingo Tapia, Juan Then and Will Vest, LHPs Aaron Fletcher, Nick Margevicius, Anthony Misiewicz and Justus Sheffield, OFs Jake Fraley, Kyle Lewis, Jose Marmolejos, Dylan Moore and Taylor Trammell, 3B Ty France, INFs Sam Haggerty and Donovan Walton, 2B Shed Long, Jr., C Luis Torrens to a one-year contract.

Minor League Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with Cs Stuart Levy, Logan Moore and Kole McKinnon.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended and fined C/PF Meyers Leonard for one week.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Released G Mason Jones.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed WR Christian Blake, CB Tyler Hall, K Younghoe Koo and DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Danny Crossman assistant head coach/special teams coordinator, George Godsey co-offensive coordinator/tight ends, Eric Studesville co-offensive coordinator/running backs, Charles Burks cornerbacks coach, Austin Clark defensive line coach, Shawn Flaherty assistant offensive line coach, Mike Judge assistant tight ends coach and Rob Leonard outside linebackers coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

VICTORIA ROYALS — Named F Tarun Fizer captain of the 2020-21 WHL regular season.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Logan Stanley from minors from taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed G Jake Kupsky to specialty player contract.

INDY FUEL — Recalled G Tom Aubrun from loan by Rockford IceHogs (AHL). Recalled G Billy Christopoulos from Henderson (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Taran Kozun in a trade from Allen.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed LB/MF Joevin Jones to a two-year contract.

LA GALAXY — Signed MF Samuel Grandsir.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Released MF Sam Gleadle.

