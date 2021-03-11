Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHPs Scott Blewett, Ronald Bolanos, C Meibrys Viloria and OF Edward Olivares to Omaha (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHPs Jonathan Bowlan, Grant Gavin, Jon Heasley, Alec Marsh, Noah Murdock, Carlos Sanabria, Collin Snider, Andres Sotillet, Jace Vines, LHPs Austin Cox, Asa Lacy, Gabe Spier, Cs Freddy Fermin, MJ Melendez, INFs Gabriel Cancel, Clay Dungan, Jeison Guzman, Nick Loftin, Nick Pratto, Emmanuel Rivera, OFs Seuly Matias, Anderson Miller and Erick Pena.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with CF Braden Bishop, RHPs Brandon Brennon, Sam Delaplane, Robert Dugger, Justin Dunn, Joey Gerber, Wyatt Mills, Andres Munoz, Ljay Newsome, Yohan Ramirez, Casey Sadler, Erik Swanson, Domingo Tapia, Juan Then and Will Vest, LHPs Aaron Fletcher, Nick Margevicius, Anthony Misiewicz and Justus Sheffield, OFs Jake Fraley, Kyle Lewis, Jose Marmolejos, Dylan Moore and Taylor Trammell, 3B Ty France, INFs Sam Haggerty and Donovan Walton, 2B Shed Long, Jr., C Luis Torrens to a one-year contract.

Minor League Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with Cs Stuart Levy, Logan Moore and Kole McKinnon.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with OF Orynn Veillon.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Agreed to terms with C Frank Nigro and UT Chris Thibideau.

SCHAUMBERG BOOMERS — Named Bryce Davis hitting coach.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Tyler Benson.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with INF Cody Erickson to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Bobby Kametas.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Miami C Meyers Leonard one week and fined him $50,000 for using an anti-Semitic slur.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Released G Mason Jones.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed C Damian Jones to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed WR Christian Blake, CB Tyler Hall, K Younghoe Koo and DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT Taylor Moton franchise tender.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Mark Ingram.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released LT Eric Fisher and RT Mitchell Schwartz.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Danny Crossman assistant head coach/special teams coordinator, George Godsey co-offensive coordinator/tight ends, Eric Studesville co-offensive coordinator/running backs, Charles Burks cornerbacks coach, Austin Clark defensive line coach, Shawn Flaherty assistant offensive line coach, Mike Judge assistant tight ends coach and Rob Leonard outside linebackers coach.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released LT Riley Reiff.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released CB Janoris Jenkins.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Tendered OL Kyle Fuller and DT Bryan Mone.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Tendered WR Cam Sims.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Jack Studnicka, D Urho Vaakanainen and RW Zach Senyshyn from minors from taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Jake Bean and G Alex Nedeljkovic from minors from taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated D Frederic Allard for assignment taxi squad. Recalled Ds Ben Harpur and Alexandre Carrier, RW Mathieu Olivier, Cs Rem Pitlick and Michael McCarron from minors from taxi squad.Placed C Brad Richardson on injured reserve.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Keith Kinkaid, D K’Andre Miller and RW Kaapo Kakko from minors from taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated D Erik Brannstrom for assignment taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled LW Kenny Agostino from minors from taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Logan Stanley from minors from taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G Jake Paterson and F Spencer Asuchak from commissioner’s exempt list.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated Fs Jackson Leef and Zach Pochiro from reserve. Placed F Morgan Adams-Moisan on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed G Jake Kupsky to specialty player contract.

INDY FUEL — Recalled G Tom Aubrun from loan by Rockford IceHogs (AHL). Recalled G Billy Christopoulos from Henderson (AHL). Acquired D Ryan Zuhlsdorf. Activated F Seamus Malone from injured reserve. Activated D Mike Lees and Fs Nick Hutchinson and Alex Rauter from reserve. Placed D Wnthony Wise and Fs Jared Thomas and Spencer Watson on reserve. Placed F Cedric Lacroix on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired G James Stratton.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Suspended D Evan Neugold. Acquired C Jared VanWormer.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed F Fabrizio Ricci on injured reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Taran Kozun in a trade from Allen.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Braylon Shmyr. Activated F Christian Horn from reserve.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Recalled RW Anthony Collins from ECHL.

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Activated D Alec Brandrup from injured reserve.

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Waived G Garrett Metcalf and D Dalton Skelly.

MACON MAYHEM — Signed LW Jason Tackett to specialty player contract.

Western Hockey League

VICTORIA ROYALS — Named F Tarun Fizer captain of the 2020-21 WHL regular season.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed LB/MF Joevin Jones to a two-year contract.

LA GALAXY — Signed MF Samuel Grandsir.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Released MF Sam Gleadle.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Named Ricardo Clark as first team assistant coach.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO — Named Drew Mehringer passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

