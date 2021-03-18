Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHPs Elvis Luciano and Ty Tice, INF Otto Lopez and C/DH Gabriel Moreno to minor league group. Reassigned RHPs Bryan Baker, Hobie Harris, Adam Kloffenstein, Alek Monoah, Joey Murray, Jackson Rees, CJ Van Eyk, Jacob Waguespack, Simeon Woods Richardson and Yosver Zulueta, LHP Nick Allgeyer, C/DHs Chris Bec and Phil Clarke, INFs Jordan Groshans Leo Jimenez, Cullen Large, Austin Martin, Orelvis Martinez and Logan Warmoth, and OF Chavez Young to minor league group.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Acquired F Torrey Craig from Milwaukee in exchange for cash and a traded player exception (TPE).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with K Matt Prater on a two-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived OT Drake Dorbeck. Re-signed LB Malcolm Smith.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DL Carlos Watkins to a contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Acquired DL Michael Brockers via trade with Los Angeles for an undisclosed draft selection.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed G Kyle Long.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed P Ty Long to a one-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Justin Coleman and WR Robert Foster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with CB Patrick Peterson, pending the passing of a physical exam.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired OT Trent Brown in a trade with Las Vegas. Traded OT Marcus Cannon to Houston. Released DL Beau Allen and WR Marqise Lee.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun and TE Daniel Helm to one-year contracts.

HOCKEY Minor League East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Loaned G Billy Christopoulos to Hershey (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Reassigned G Shane Starrett from loan by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Acquired and signed MF Niko Hansen from Houston to a new two-year contract with a club option for an additional year.

