Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHPs Elvis Luciano and Ty Tice, INF Otto Lopez and C/DH Gabriel Moreno to minor league group. Reassigned RHPs Bryan Baker, Hobie Harris, Adam Kloffenstein, Alek Monoah, Joey Murray, Jackson Rees, CJ Van Eyk, Jacob Waguespack, Simeon Woods Richardson and Yosver Zulueta, LHP Nick Allgeyer, C/DHs Chris Bec and Phil Clarke, INFs Jordan Groshans Leo Jimenez, Cullen Large, Austin Martin, Orelvis Martinez and Logan Warmoth, and OF Chavez Young to minor league group.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Acquired F Torrey Craig from Milwaukee in exchange for cash and a traded player exception (TPE).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with K Matt Prater on a two-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed RB Taiwan Jones to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Tony Brown to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived OT Drake Dorbeck. Re-signed LB Malcolm Smith.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DL Carlos Watkins to a contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Acquired DL Michael Brockers via trade with Los Angeles for an undisclosed draft selection. Released QB Chase Daniel.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released P Bryan Anger and TE Darren Fells.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed G Kyle Long. Signed G Joe Thuney.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed P Ty Long to a one-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Justin Coleman and WR Robert Foster. Signed RB Malcolm Brown as an unrestricted free agent from Los Angeles. Signed QB Jacoby Brissett as an unrestricted free agent from Indianapolis. Signed DL Adam Butler as un restricted free agent from New england. Signed TE Cethan Carter as unrestriceted free agent from Cincinnati.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with CB Patrick Peterson, pending the passing of a physical exam.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired OT Trent Brown in a trade with Las Vegas. Traded OT Marcus Cannon to Houston. Released DL Beau Allen and WR Marqise Lee.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Leonard Williams to a new contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun and TE Daniel Helm to one-year contracts.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Denico Autry and T Kendall Lamm on multi-year contracts. Agreed to terms with LS Morgan Cox on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Jamie Drysdale from minors from taxi squad.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Ivan Prosvetov and C Michael Chaput from minors from taxi squad.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan and C Greg McKegg from minors from taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Designated D Brandon Davidson for assignment taxi squad. Recalled D Jacob Bryson from minors from taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled C Morgan Geekie, D Jake Bean and G Alex Nedeljkovic from minors from taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Placed RW Emil Bemstron on IR. Recalled LW Stefan Matteau adn RW Ryan Macinnis from minors from taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Tanner Kero, RW Ty Dellandrea from minors from taxi squad. Designated C Rhett Gardner for assignment taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled LW Mikhail Maltsev from minors from taxi squad.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Thomas Hickey and LW Kieffer Bellows from minors from taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated D Artem Zub, G Filip Gustavsson, and C Clark Bishop for assignment taxi squad. Reassigned LW Matthew Peca and D Erik Brannstrom to minors Bellevue (AHL). Placed G Anton Forsberg on IR COVID-19 protocol.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Carsen Twarynski, D Nate Prosser and G Alex Lyon from minors from taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled C Radim Zohorna from minors from taxi squad and designated for assignment taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Ross Colton from minors from taxi squad. Recalled RW Anthony Angello and RW Colton Scevious from minors from taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned C Aliaksei Protas to Hershey (AHL).

Minor League East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired G Tom Hodges as emergency back up.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Recalled G jacob Inghamfrom Ontario by Los Angeles. Placed G Jake cupsky on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Connor doherty from IR. Placed F Austin Farley on IR.

INDY FUEL — Loaned G Billy Christopoulos to Hershey (AHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired G Sean Romero in trade from Kansas City. Placed D Blake Hillman on IR.

WHEELING NAILERS — Reassigned G Shane Starrett from loan by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

WICHITA THUNDER — Placed F Matteo Gennaro on reserve.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Released LW Cameron Dimmitt from professional tryout.

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Suspended LW Brendan van Riemsdyk.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Acquired and signed MF Niko Hansen from Houston to a new two-year contract with a club option for an additional year.

