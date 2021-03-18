Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMOE ORIOLES — Waived RHP Ashton Goudeau.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHPs Elvis Luciano and Ty Tice, INF Otto Lopez and C/DH Gabriel Moreno to minor league group. Reassigned RHPs Bryan Baker, Hobie Harris, Adam Kloffenstein, Alek Monoah, Joey Murray, Jackson Rees, CJ Van Eyk, Jacob Waguespack, Simeon Woods Richardson and Yosver Zulueta, LHP Nick Allgeyer, C/DHs Chris Bec and Phil Clarke, INFs Jordan Groshans Leo Jimenez, Cullen Large, Austin Martin, Orelvis Martinez and Logan Warmoth, and OF Chavez Young to minor league group.

National League

SAN FRACISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Ashton Goudeau off waivers from Baltimore. Placed RHP Dedniel Nunezon the 60-day injured list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Acquired F Torrey Craig from Milwaukee in exchange for cash and a traded player exception (TPE).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with K Matt Prater on a two-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed RB Taiwan Jones to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR David Mooreto a two-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released DB Kyle Fuller.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Tony Brown to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived OT Drake Dorbeck. Re-signed LB Malcolm Smith.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DL Carlos Watkins to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Acquired DL Michael Brockers via trade with Los Angeles for an undisclosed draft selection. Released QB Chase Daniel. Signed K Randy Bullock. Signed WR Breshad Perriman to a one-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released P Bryan Anger and TE Darren Fells. Signed DB Desmond King to a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed G Kyle Long. Signed G Joe Thuney.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS —Signed C Nick Martin.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed P Ty Long and TE Jared Cook to one-year contracts.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Justin Coleman and WR Robert Foster. Signed RB Malcolm Brown as an unrestricted free agent from Los Angeles. Signed QB Jacoby Brissett as an unrestricted free agent from Indianapolis. Signed DL Adam Butler as unrestricted free agent from New England. Signed TE Cethan Carter as unrestricted free agent from Cincinnati pending a physical exam.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired OT Trent Brown in a trade with Las Vegas. Traded OT Marcus Cannon and TE Ryan Izzo to Houston. Released DL Beau Allen and WR Marqise Lee.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Leonard Williams to a new contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun and TE Daniel Helm to one-year contracts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed C Ethan Pocic to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Denico Autry and T Kendall Lamm on multi-year contracts. Agreed to terms with LS Morgan Cox on a one-year contract. Signed CB Kevin Johnson to a one-year contract.

WASHIHNGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Re-signed QB Kyle Allen to a one-year contract. Signed C Tyler Larson to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Jamie Drysdale from minor league taxi squad.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Ivan Prosvetov and C Michael Chaput from minor league taxi squad.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan and C Greg McKegg from minor league taxi squad. Placed C Sean Kuraly on Injured reserve COVID-19 protocol. Recalled C Oscar Steen from minor league taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Designated D Brandon Davidson for assignment to taxi squad. Recalled D Jacob Bryson from minors from taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled C Morgan Geekie, D Jake Bean and G Alex Nedeljkovic from minor league taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Placed RW Emil Bemstron on IR. Recalled LW Stefan Matteau, LW Mikhail Grigorenko and RW Ryan Macinnis from minor league taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Tanner Kero, RW Ty Dellandrea from minor league taxi squad. Designated C Rhett Gardner for assignment taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Evgeny Svechnikov and C Frans Nielsen from minor league taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled LW Joakim from minor league taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Ben Harpur and D Alexandre Carrier from minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled LW Mikhail Maltsev from minor league taxi squad.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Thomas Hickey and LW Kieffer Bellows from minor league taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated D Artem Zub, G Filip Gustavsson, and C Clark Bishop for assignment taxi squad. Reassigned LW Matthew Peca and D Erik Brannstrom to minors Bellevue (AHL). Placed G Anton Forsberg on IR COVID-19 protocol.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Carsen Twarynski, D Nate Prosser and G Alex Lyon from minor league taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled C Radim Zohorna and RWs Anthony and Colton Sceviour from minor league taxi squad and designated for assignment taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Ross Colton from minors from taxi squad. Recalled RW Anthony Angello and RW Colton Scevious from minors from taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned C Aliaksei Protas to Hershey (AHL).

Minor League East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired G Tom Hodges as emergency back up.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Recalled G Jacob Ingham from Ontario by Los Angeles. Placed G Jake Cupsky on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Connor Doherty from Injured Reserve. Placed F Austin Farley on IR.

INDY FUEL — Loaned G Billy Christopoulos to Hershey (AHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired G Sean Romero in trade from Kansas City. Placed D Blake Hillman on IR.

WHEELING NAILERS — Reassigned G Shane Starrett from loan by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

WICHITA THUNDER — Placed F Matteo Gennaro on reserve.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Released LW Cameron Dimmitt.

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Suspended LW Brendan van Riemsdyk.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Acquired and signed MF Niko Hansen from Houston to a new two-year contract with a club option for an additional year.

