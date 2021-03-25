On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s transactions

By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 4:59 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Harvey. Released LHP Wade LeBlanc as a free agent.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned INF Isaac Paredes and C Jake Rogers to Toledo (Triple-A Midwest).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned INF Taylor Jones to Sugar Land (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Joe Palumbo to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to alternate training site.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.
National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Mitch Horacek to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Jacob Webb and OF Guillermo Heredia to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Sam Selman and INF Jason Vosler to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

NEW YORK METS — Released RHP Tommy Hunter.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHPs Dakota Bacus and Ryne Harper to Rochester (Triple-A Northeast).

Minor League
Frontier League

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with OF Willy Garcia.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis Sanchez.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with CB Malcolm Butler to a one-year contract. Traded OL Mason Cole to Minnesota in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Signed OL Matt Gono restricted free agent tender. Agreed to terms with TE Darrell Daniels and S Charles Washington to one-year contracts.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Mike Davis to a two-year contract and LB Barkevious Mingo and DB Fabian Moreau to one-year contracts.

        Read more: Sports News

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Matt Breida to a one-yeare contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed DB DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DL Adam Gotsis.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed T Donovan Smith to a contract extension. Re-signed K Ryan Succop.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Aarne Talvitie to a two-year entry level contract starting with the 2021-2022 season.

National Women’s Hockey League

NWHL — Named Kelsey Koelzer advisor to the commissioner on diversity, equity and inclusion.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Minor League
East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Matt Murphy to Chicago (AHL). Reassigned G Jeremy Helvig to Chicago (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Loaned G Billy Christopoulos to Rochester (AHL). Recalled G Tom Aubrun from Rockford (AHL).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded G Brad Barone.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Nigel Robertha on a permanent transfer from PFC Levski Sofia using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM)and signed him to a three-year contract with an option in 2024.

LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Miguel Avalos.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Ally Haran to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

CLAYTON STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Vince Alexander head coach of men’s basketball program.

WISCONSIN UNIVERSITY — Named Gary Brown running backs coach for football program.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 GitLab Gives!
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Medal of Honor Day, March 25