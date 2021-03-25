Thursday’s transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Harvey. Released LHP Wade LeBlanc as a free agent.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned INF Isaac Paredes and C Jake Rogers to Toledo (Triple-A Midwest).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned INF Taylor Jones to Sugar Land (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Joe Palumbo to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Mitch Horacek to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Jacob Webb and OF Guillermo Heredia to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Sam Selman and INF Jason Vosler to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

NEW YORK METS — Released RHP Tommy Hunter.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHPs Dakota Bacus and Ryne Harper to Rochester (Triple-A Northeast).

Minor League Frontier League

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with OF Willy Garcia.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis Sanchez.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with CB Malcolm Butler to a one-year contract. Traded OL Mason Cole to Minnesota in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Signed OL Matt Gono restricted free agent tender. Agreed to terms with TE Darrell Daniels and S Charles Washington to one-year contracts.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Mike Davis to a two-year contract and LB Barkevious Mingo and DB Fabian Moreau to one-year contracts.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Matt Breida to a one-yeare contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed DB DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DL Adam Gotsis.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed T Donovan Smith to a contract extension. Re-signed K Ryan Succop.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Aarne Talvitie to a two-year entry level contract starting with the 2021-2022 season.

National Women’s Hockey League

NWHL — Named Kelsey Koelzer advisor to the commissioner on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Minor League East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Matt Murphy to Chicago (AHL). Reassigned G Jeremy Helvig to Chicago (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Loaned G Billy Christopoulos to Rochester (AHL). Recalled G Tom Aubrun from Rockford (AHL).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded G Brad Barone.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Nigel Robertha on a permanent transfer from PFC Levski Sofia using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM)and signed him to a three-year contract with an option in 2024.

LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Miguel Avalos.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Ally Haran to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

CLAYTON STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Vince Alexander head coach of men’s basketball program.

WISCONSIN UNIVERSITY — Named Gary Brown running backs coach for football program.

