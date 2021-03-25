Listen Live
Thursday’s transactions

By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 8:00 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Matt Harvey from Norfolk (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Released LHP Wade LeBlanc from a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned INF Isaac Paredes and C Jake Rogers to Toledo (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned INF Taylor Jones to Sugar Land (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to alternate training site. Reassigned LHP Andrew Albers, RHPs Luke Farrell, Ian Hamilton, Juan Minaya and Glenn Sparkman and C David Banuelos to minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Joe Palumbo to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Mitch Horacek to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Jacob Webb and OF Guillermo Heredia to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Sam Selman and INF Jason Vosler to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

NEW YORK METS — Released RHP Tommy Hunter from a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHPs Dakota Bacus and Ryne Harper to Rochester (Triple-A East).

Minor League
Frontier League

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with OF Willy Garcia.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis Sanchez.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Acquired F Luke Kornet from Chicago in exchange for F Daniel Theis and G Javonte Green.

CHICAGO BULLS — Acquired C Nikola Vucevic and F Al-Farouq Aminu from Orlando in exchange for C Wendell Carter Jr., F Otto Porter Jr, and two first-round picks with certain lottery position protections.

INDIANA PACERS — Waived G Jalen Lecque.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Meyers Leonard.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Acquired G Norman Powell from Toronto in exchange for Gs Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived C LaMarcus Aldridge.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Acquired C Daniel Gafford and F Chandler Hutchison from the Bulls in a three-way trade that sends F Troy Brown Jr. to Chicago and C Moe Wagner to Boston.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with CB Malcolm Butler to a one-year contract. Traded OL Mason Cole to Minnesota in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Signed OL Matt Gono restricted free agent tender. Agreed to terms with TE Darrell Daniels and S Charles Washington to one-year contracts.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Mike Davis to a two-year contract and LB Barkevious Mingo and DB Fabian Moreau to one-year contracts.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Matt Breida to a one-yeare contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed DB DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed S Jayron Kearse.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DL Adam Gotsis.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Traded a sixth-round pick to the Cardinals for C Mason Cole.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed RB James White as unrestricted free agent. Signed FB Jakob Johnson.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Nick Vannett.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed G Zach Fulton.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed LB Alex Singleton.

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Signed LB Kyle Fackrell.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed T Donovan Smith to a contract extension. Re-signed K Ryan Succop and OT Josh Wells.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Aarne Talvitie to a two-year entry level contract starting with the 2021-2022 season.

National Women’s Hockey League

NWHL — Named Kelsey Koelzer advisor to the commissioner on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Minor League
East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Suspended D Kayle Doetzel and removed from roster.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released G Ben Myers.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Matt Murphy to Chicago (AHL). Reassigned G Jeremy Helvig to Chicago (AHL). Signed F Oliver Cooper and G Jake Theut to a contract.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Recalled G John Lethemom from Ontario and F Shawn Cameron from Utica. Placed F Shawn Cameron and G Jacob Ingham on reserve. Activated F Brendan connolly from IR. Suspended F Brendan Connolly and removed from roster.

INDY FUEL — Loaned G Billy Christopoulos to Rochester (AHL). Recalled G Tom Aubrun from Rockford (AHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Placed F Marc Johnstone on reserve. Signed F Marc Johnstone to a contract.

TULSA OILERS — Loaned D Mike McKee to Tucson.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded G Brad Barone. Loaned D Hunter Skinner to Hartford.

Southern Professional hockey League

MAYCON MAYHEM — Placed D Josh Victor on IR. Recalled D Derek Topatigh from ECHL. Activated RW Stathis Soumelidis from IR. Waived D Oscar Arfelt.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Nigel Robertha on a permanent transfer from PFC Levski Sofia using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM)and signed him to a three-year contract with an option in 2024.

LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Miguel Avalos.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Ally Haran to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

CLAYTON STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Vince Alexander head coach of men’s basketball program.

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN — Named Gary Brown running backs coach.

