On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Listen Live
Sports News

Tigers 4, Phillies 1

By The Associated Press
March 24, 2021 3:55 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 33 4 12 4
Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 Grssman lf 2 1 1 1
Jnkwski cf 1 0 1 0 V.Reyes lf 2 0 0 0
Kingery lf 3 0 1 0 Cndlrio dh 2 2 2 0
Al.Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 R.Grene ph 1 0 1 0
M.Joyce rf 4 0 0 0 Garneau ph 1 0 1 0
A.Knapp c 4 0 1 0 W.Cstro ss 1 0 1 1
Herrera dh 4 1 1 0 H.Cstro ss 2 0 1 0
Da.Hall 1b 4 0 2 0 Cabrera 1b 3 0 2 1
Wlliams 2b 3 0 1 1 R.Nunez 1b 1 0 0 0
B.Stott ss 3 0 0 0 J.Schop 3b 3 0 1 0
Z.Short pr 1 1 0 0
N.Mzara rf 3 0 1 0
Greiner c 1 0 0 0
W.Ramos c 3 0 1 1
A.Bddoo pr 1 0 0 0
Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0
J.Jones cf 2 0 0 0
Paredes 2b 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 010 000 000 1
Detroit 102 001 00x 4

DP_Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Detroit 6. 2B_Hall (6), Garneau (2), Ramos (3). 3B_Candelario (1). HR_Grossman (2). SB_Kingery (2). CS_Kingery (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nova L, 0-2 5 10 4 4 0 1
Romero 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Rondon 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Urena W, 1-0 4 2-3 5 1 1 1 0
Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Holland H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Norris H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Farmer H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 0
Alexander S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Nova (Castro).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Joe West; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Hunter Wendelsted.

        Insight by ServiceNow: USCIS and IRS reveal how COVID drove a new approach to digital transformation in this free webinar.

T_2:35. A_2,064

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Automate Forward
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

JPEO-CBRND shows off its sensory integration on robotic platforms