Tigers 4, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|12
|4
|
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grssman lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jnkwski cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|V.Reyes lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kingery lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cndlrio dh
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Grene ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Joyce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garneau ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Knapp c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Cstro ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Herrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|H.Cstro ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Da.Hall 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Wlliams 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|R.Nunez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Schop 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Z.Short pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Mzara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greiner c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Bddoo pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Jones cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paredes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|000
|–
|1
|Detroit
|102
|001
|00x
|–
|4
DP_Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Detroit 6. 2B_Hall (6), Garneau (2), Ramos (3). 3B_Candelario (1). HR_Grossman (2). SB_Kingery (2). CS_Kingery (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nova L, 0-2
|5
|
|10
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Romero
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rondon
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coonrod
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urena W, 1-0
|4
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Garcia
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Norris H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Farmer H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alexander S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Nova (Castro).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Joe West; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Hunter Wendelsted.
T_2:35. A_2,064
