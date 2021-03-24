Tigers 4, Phillies 1

Philadelphia Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 33 4 12 4 Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 Grssman lf 2 1 1 1 Jnkwski cf 1 0 1 0 V.Reyes lf 2 0 0 0 Kingery lf 3 0 1 0 Cndlrio dh 2 2 2 0 Al.Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 R.Grene ph 1 0 1 0 M.Joyce rf 4 0 0 0 Garneau ph 1 0 1 0 A.Knapp c 4 0 1 0 W.Cstro ss 1 0 1 1 Herrera dh 4 1 1 0 H.Cstro ss 2 0 1 0 Da.Hall 1b 4 0 2 0 Cabrera 1b 3 0 2 1 Wlliams 2b 3 0 1 1 R.Nunez 1b 1 0 0 0 B.Stott ss 3 0 0 0 J.Schop 3b 3 0 1 0 Z.Short pr 1 1 0 0 N.Mzara rf 3 0 1 0 Greiner c 1 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 1 1 A.Bddoo pr 1 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 2 0 0 0 Paredes 2b 1 0 0 0

Philadelphia 010 000 000 – 1 Detroit 102 001 00x – 4

DP_Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Detroit 6. 2B_Hall (6), Garneau (2), Ramos (3). 3B_Candelario (1). HR_Grossman (2). SB_Kingery (2). CS_Kingery (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Nova L, 0-2 5 10 4 4 0 1 Romero 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Rondon 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit Urena W, 1-0 4 2-3 5 1 1 1 0 Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Holland H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Norris H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Farmer H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 Alexander S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Nova (Castro).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Joe West; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Hunter Wendelsted.

T_2:35. A_2,064

