Tigers 5, Yankees 2

Detroit New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 29 2 4 2 V.Reyes rf 3 1 2 0 LMahieu 2b 2 0 0 0 R.Grene rf 1 0 0 0 Ty.Wade ss 2 0 0 0 Cameron cf 3 1 0 0 G.Trres ss 1 1 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 2 1 1 1 Trklson 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 2 0 1 0 Cabrera 1b 3 1 2 3 G.Allen pr 1 0 0 0 R.Nunez 1b 1 0 0 0 Stanton dh 2 0 1 1 J.Schop dh 3 0 0 0 Seigler ph 1 0 0 0 Dingler ph 1 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 H.Cstro ss 3 0 1 0 E.Duran 2b 1 0 1 0 Z.Short ss 1 0 0 0 J.Bruce 1b 1 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 0 0 Alvarez 1b 2 0 0 0 Garneau c 0 0 0 0 Frazier rf 2 0 0 0 Paredes 2b 3 1 0 0 Florial rf 1 0 0 0 A.Bddoo lf 3 1 1 2 Sanchez c 2 0 0 0 E.Haase lf 1 0 0 0 Hgshoka c 1 0 0 0 Gardner lf 2 0 0 0 LaMarre lf 1 0 0 0

Detroit 020 030 000 – 5 New York 100 000 010 – 2

E_Ramos (1). DP_Detroit 2, New York 1. LOB_Detroit 4, New York 5. 2B_Reyes (2), Castro (3), Stanton (3). HR_Cabrera (2), Baddoo (5), Estrada (3). SB_Short (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Urena W, 2-0 4 2-3 1 1 1 5 3 Holland 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 2 Farmer 1 1 1 1 0 1 Del Pozo S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0

New York German L, 0-1 4 4 2 2 0 4 Green 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 O’Day 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Loaisiga 1 0 0 0 0 1 King 1 0 0 0 0 2 Gil 1 0 0 0 0 3 McClain 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by_German (Paredes).

WP_Urena, McClain.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jerry Layn.

T_2:48 (:13 delay). A_2,515

