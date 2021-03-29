Tigers 5, Yankees 2

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|
|V.Reyes rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|LMahieu 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Grene rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ty.Wade ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|G.Trres ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Trklson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Hicks cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|G.Allen pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Nunez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Schop dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seigler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dingler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Cstro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Duran 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Z.Short ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Bruce 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garneau c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Florial rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Bddoo lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Sanchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Haase lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hgshoka c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gardner lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LaMarre lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|020
|030
|000
|–
|5
|New York
|100
|000
|010
|–
|2
E_Ramos (1). DP_Detroit 2, New York 1. LOB_Detroit 4, New York 5. 2B_Reyes (2), Castro (3), Stanton (3). HR_Cabrera (2), Baddoo (5), Estrada (3). SB_Short (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urena W, 2-0
|4
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|Holland
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Farmer
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Del Pozo S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|German L, 0-1
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Green
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|O’Day
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loaisiga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|King
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gil
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|McClain
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by_German (Paredes).
WP_Urena, McClain.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jerry Layn.
T_2:48 (:13 delay). A_2,515
