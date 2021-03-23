On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tigers 5, Yankees 5

By The Associated Press
March 23, 2021 4:50 pm
< a min read
      
New York Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 5 8 4 Totals 32 5 7 4
Tuchman lf 2 2 2 1 Grssman lf 2 1 0 0
Gittens 1b 1 1 1 1 V.Reyes lf 1 1 1 0
Lu.Voit 1b 1 0 0 0 N.Mzara rf 2 0 0 0
Florial pr 1 0 0 0 Cameron rf 2 1 1 0
Frazier dh 4 0 0 0 W.Cstro ss 3 0 2 1
J.Braux ph 0 0 0 0 Z.Short pr 1 1 0 0
Detrich 3b 1 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0
O.Praza ss 1 0 0 0 E.Haase pr 2 1 1 3
Hgshoka c 2 0 0 0 J.Schop 2b 2 0 0 0
Brantly ph 2 0 0 0 Clemens 2b 1 0 0 0
Ty.Wade 2b 4 1 2 0 H.Cstro 1b 3 0 1 0
LaMarre rf 3 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 0 0
E.Duran 2b 1 0 1 0 J.Rgers c 0 0 0 0
Vlzquez ss 5 0 0 0 G.Grcia 3b 4 0 0 0
G.Allen cf 3 1 1 2 De.Hill cf 4 0 1 0
New York 110 000 120 5
Detroit 100 001 030 5

E_Dietrich (1). DP_New York 2, Detroit 0. LOB_New York 12, Detroit 8. 3B_Castro (1). HR_Tauchman (3), Gittens (2), Allen (1), Haase (2). SB_LaMarre (1), Reyes (1), Mazara (1), Castro (1), Schoop (1). CS_Frazier (1), Wade (1), LaMarre (1). SF_Allen.

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Kluber 3 2-3 3 1 0 3 4
Nelson 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 3
Garcia H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Goody BS, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 1
Kriske 1 0 0 0 2 2
Detroit
Skubal 4 5 2 2 5 3
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 2 0
Soto 1 0 1 1 1 2
Garcia 1 0 0 0 2 1
Alexander 1 2 2 2 1 0
Carlton 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Goody (Rogers), Garcia (Voit).

WP_Kriske, Skubal, Garcia.

PB_Higashioka, Ramos.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jerry Layn.

T_3:30. A_2,142

