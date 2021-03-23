Tigers 5, Yankees 5

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|4
|
|Tuchman lf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|Grssman lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gittens 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|V.Reyes lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lu.Voit 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Mzara rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Florial pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Frazier dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Cstro ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|J.Braux ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Z.Short pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Detrich 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Praza ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Haase pr
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Hgshoka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Schop 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantly ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clemens 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ty.Wade 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|H.Cstro 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|LaMarre rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Duran 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Rgers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vlzquez ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Grcia 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Allen cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|De.Hill cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|New York
|110
|000
|120
|–
|5
|Detroit
|100
|001
|030
|–
|5
E_Dietrich (1). DP_New York 2, Detroit 0. LOB_New York 12, Detroit 8. 3B_Castro (1). HR_Tauchman (3), Gittens (2), Allen (1), Haase (2). SB_LaMarre (1), Reyes (1), Mazara (1), Castro (1), Schoop (1). CS_Frazier (1), Wade (1), LaMarre (1). SF_Allen.
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kluber
|3
|2-3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Nelson
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Garcia H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goody BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Kriske
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|5
|3
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Alexander
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Carlton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Goody (Rogers), Garcia (Voit).
WP_Kriske, Skubal, Garcia.
PB_Higashioka, Ramos.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jerry Layn.
T_3:30. A_2,142
