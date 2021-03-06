Tigers 6, Orioles 5

Detroit Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 6 5 5 Totals 33 5 9 5 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 1 0 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 D.Pnero 3b 2 0 0 0 Yu.Diaz lf 1 0 1 2 A.Bddoo lf 4 1 1 0 Mancini 1b 3 0 1 0 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 Ch.Shaw 1b 1 0 0 0 Z.Short ss 0 1 0 0 Sntnder rf 3 0 1 0 Paredes 2b 1 0 0 0 Wlkrson rf 1 1 1 0 Clemens 2b 1 1 0 0 Mntcstl lf 2 0 0 0 Trklson 1b 2 1 0 0 McKenna lf 1 1 1 0 Rdrguez 1b 2 0 1 2 Ri.Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 R.Grene rf 1 1 0 0 Wstburg ss 1 0 0 0 J.Rbson rf 1 0 0 0 Sverino c 2 0 0 0 Stewart dh 2 0 1 1 A.Wynns c 2 1 1 0 J.Rgers ph 2 1 0 0 F.Glvis ss 2 0 0 0 Garneau c 2 0 0 1 R.Bnnon 3b 1 1 1 2 E.Haase c 1 0 0 0 Rtschmn dh 3 0 1 0 De.Hill cf 3 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 2 0 1 0 Woodrow lf 1 0 1 1 J.Jones 2b 2 1 0 1

Detroit 020 000 040 – 6 Baltimore 000 000 032 – 5

E_McKenna (1). DP_Detroit 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Detroit 9, Baltimore 4. 2B_Diaz (1), McKenna (1). SB_Rogers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Fulmer W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 1 Skubal H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 2 Farmer H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ramirez H, 1 2 1 0 0 1 2 Funkhouser 1 2 3 3 2 0 Burrows H, 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 Hess S, 1-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Baltimore Hernandez L, 0-1 2 1 2 2 2 2 Lopez 3 1 0 0 0 3 Harvey 1 0 0 0 2 1 Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 2 Muckenhirn 0 0 3 3 3 0 Jannis 1 2 1 1 1 1 Mattson 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Lopez (Paredes).

WP_Jannis.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Welke; Second, Will Little; Third, Junior Valentin.

T_3:05. A_1,741

