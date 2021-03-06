On Air: Motley Fool Money
Tigers 6, Orioles 5

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 9:26 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 6 5 5 Totals 33 5 9 5
Cndlrio 3b 3 0 1 0 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0
D.Pnero 3b 2 0 0 0 Yu.Diaz lf 1 0 1 2
A.Bddoo lf 4 1 1 0 Mancini 1b 3 0 1 0
Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 Ch.Shaw 1b 1 0 0 0
Z.Short ss 0 1 0 0 Sntnder rf 3 0 1 0
Paredes 2b 1 0 0 0 Wlkrson rf 1 1 1 0
Clemens 2b 1 1 0 0 Mntcstl lf 2 0 0 0
Trklson 1b 2 1 0 0 McKenna lf 1 1 1 0
Rdrguez 1b 2 0 1 2 Ri.Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0
R.Grene rf 1 1 0 0 Wstburg ss 1 0 0 0
J.Rbson rf 1 0 0 0 Sverino c 2 0 0 0
Stewart dh 2 0 1 1 A.Wynns c 2 1 1 0
J.Rgers ph 2 1 0 0 F.Glvis ss 2 0 0 0
Garneau c 2 0 0 1 R.Bnnon 3b 1 1 1 2
E.Haase c 1 0 0 0 Rtschmn dh 3 0 1 0
De.Hill cf 3 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 2 0 1 0
Woodrow lf 1 0 1 1 J.Jones 2b 2 1 0 1
Detroit 020 000 040 6
Baltimore 000 000 032 5

E_McKenna (1). DP_Detroit 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Detroit 9, Baltimore 4. 2B_Diaz (1), McKenna (1). SB_Rogers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Fulmer W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 1
Skubal H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 2
Farmer H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ramirez H, 1 2 1 0 0 1 2
Funkhouser 1 2 3 3 2 0
Burrows H, 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Hess S, 1-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Hernandez L, 0-1 2 1 2 2 2 2
Lopez 3 1 0 0 0 3
Harvey 1 0 0 0 2 1
Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 2
Muckenhirn 0 0 3 3 3 0
Jannis 1 2 1 1 1 1
Mattson 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Lopez (Paredes).

WP_Jannis.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Welke; Second, Will Little; Third, Junior Valentin.

T_3:05. A_1,741

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sports News

