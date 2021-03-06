Tigers 6, Orioles 5

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|5
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Pnero 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yu.Diaz lf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|A.Bddoo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ch.Shaw 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Z.Short ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sntnder rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Paredes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlkrson rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Clemens 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mntcstl lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trklson 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rdrguez 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Grene rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wstburg ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rbson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sverino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Wynns c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Rgers ph
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|F.Glvis ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|R.Bnnon 3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|E.Haase c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rtschmn dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|De.Hill cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Woodrow lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Jones 2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Detroit
|020
|000
|040
|–
|6
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|032
|–
|5
E_McKenna (1). DP_Detroit 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Detroit 9, Baltimore 4. 2B_Diaz (1), McKenna (1). SB_Rogers (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fulmer W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Skubal H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Farmer H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Burrows H, 2
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hess S, 1-2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez L, 0-1
|2
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Lopez
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Harvey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Sulser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Muckenhirn
|0
|
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Jannis
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Mattson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Lopez (Paredes).
WP_Jannis.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Welke; Second, Will Little; Third, Junior Valentin.
T_3:05. A_1,741
