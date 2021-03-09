Tigers 6, Yankees 5

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|5
|
|LMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grssman lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ty.Wade 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|De.Hill lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Judge dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cndlrio 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ambrgey ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trklson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Wells ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Cstro ss
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|H.Cstro ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Allen cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Trres ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|G.Grcia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Mzara dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garneau ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vlzquez 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Bruce 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Paredes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gittens 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Ramos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Rgers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hgshoka ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Bddoo rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frazier lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Haase lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|LaMarre lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Jones cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tuchman rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|R.Grene rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|S.Brito rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|020
|020
|010
|–
|5
|Detroit
|000
|300
|03x
|–
|6
DP_New York 2, Detroit 0. LOB_New York 7, Detroit 2. 2B_Baddoo (2), Greene (1). HR_Bruce (2), Sanchez (3), Castro (3). SB_Hill (2). CS_Allen (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Cessa BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Nelson H, 2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cortes H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Lyons
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Turnbull
|3
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Jimenez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Norris BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Carlton
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Moreno
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Krol W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_Nelson, Lyons, Jimenez, Norris, Moreno.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Marty Foste.
T_3:09. A_1,967
