Tigers 6, Yankees 5

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 4:30 pm
< a min read
      
New York Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 5 5 4 Totals 30 6 8 5
LMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0 Grssman lf 2 1 0 0
Ty.Wade 2b 2 0 0 0 De.Hill lf 1 1 1 1
A.Judge dh 2 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 2 1 2 0
Ambrgey ph 0 0 0 0 Trklson 3b 2 0 0 0
A.Wells ph 1 0 0 0 W.Cstro ss 2 1 1 3
A.Hicks cf 3 0 0 1 H.Cstro ss 2 0 1 0
G.Allen cf 1 0 0 0 Cabrera 1b 3 0 1 0
G.Trres ss 2 1 1 0 G.Grcia 1b 1 0 0 0
Estrada ss 1 0 0 0 N.Mzara dh 2 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 Garneau ph 2 0 0 0
Vlzquez 3b 0 1 0 0 Goodrum 2b 2 0 0 0
J.Bruce 1b 3 1 1 2 Paredes 2b 1 0 0 0
Gittens 1b 1 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 2 0 0 0
Sanchez c 2 1 1 1 J.Rgers c 1 0 0 0
Hgshoka ph 1 0 1 0 A.Bddoo rf 2 0 1 0
Frazier lf 2 0 0 0 E.Haase lf 0 1 0 0
LaMarre lf 1 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 2 0 0 0
Tuchman rf 2 1 0 0 R.Grene rf 1 1 1 1
S.Brito rf 1 0 0 0
New York 020 020 010 5
Detroit 000 300 03x 6

DP_New York 2, Detroit 0. LOB_New York 7, Detroit 2. 2B_Baddoo (2), Greene (1). HR_Bruce (2), Sanchez (3), Castro (3). SB_Hill (2). CS_Allen (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Garcia 3 2 0 0 0 5
Cessa BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 1
Nelson H, 2 2 1 0 0 0 2
Cortes H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
Lyons 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Detroit
Turnbull 3 1 2 2 1 2
Jimenez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Norris BS, 0-1 1 1-3 3 2 2 3 2
Carlton 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Soto 1 0 0 0 2 1
Moreno 2-3 0 1 1 2 1
Krol W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Nelson, Lyons, Jimenez, Norris, Moreno.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Marty Foste.

T_3:09. A_1,967

