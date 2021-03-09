Tigers 6, Yankees 5

New York Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 5 5 4 Totals 30 6 8 5 LMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0 Grssman lf 2 1 0 0 Ty.Wade 2b 2 0 0 0 De.Hill lf 1 1 1 1 A.Judge dh 2 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 2 1 2 0 Ambrgey ph 0 0 0 0 Trklson 3b 2 0 0 0 A.Wells ph 1 0 0 0 W.Cstro ss 2 1 1 3 A.Hicks cf 3 0 0 1 H.Cstro ss 2 0 1 0 G.Allen cf 1 0 0 0 Cabrera 1b 3 0 1 0 G.Trres ss 2 1 1 0 G.Grcia 1b 1 0 0 0 Estrada ss 1 0 0 0 N.Mzara dh 2 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 Garneau ph 2 0 0 0 Vlzquez 3b 0 1 0 0 Goodrum 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Bruce 1b 3 1 1 2 Paredes 2b 1 0 0 0 Gittens 1b 1 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 2 0 0 0 Sanchez c 2 1 1 1 J.Rgers c 1 0 0 0 Hgshoka ph 1 0 1 0 A.Bddoo rf 2 0 1 0 Frazier lf 2 0 0 0 E.Haase lf 0 1 0 0 LaMarre lf 1 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 2 0 0 0 Tuchman rf 2 1 0 0 R.Grene rf 1 1 1 1 S.Brito rf 1 0 0 0

New York 020 020 010 – 5 Detroit 000 300 03x – 6

DP_New York 2, Detroit 0. LOB_New York 7, Detroit 2. 2B_Baddoo (2), Greene (1). HR_Bruce (2), Sanchez (3), Castro (3). SB_Hill (2). CS_Allen (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Garcia 3 2 0 0 0 5 Cessa BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 1 Nelson H, 2 2 1 0 0 0 2 Cortes H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Garcia L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 Lyons 2-3 1 0 0 0 2

Detroit Turnbull 3 1 2 2 1 2 Jimenez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Norris BS, 0-1 1 1-3 3 2 2 3 2 Carlton 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Soto 1 0 0 0 2 1 Moreno 2-3 0 1 1 2 1 Krol W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Nelson, Lyons, Jimenez, Norris, Moreno.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Marty Foste.

T_3:09. A_1,967

