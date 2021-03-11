Toledo 91, Ball St. 89, OT

BALL ST. (0-1)

Hazen 1-6 2-2 4, Thomas 0-2 1-2 1, Coleman 12-21 5-6 33, El-Amin 5-18 0-0 13, Walton 9-15 5-5 23, Bumbalough 4-10 2-3 13, Acree 0-2 0-0 0, Huggins 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-75 15-18 89.

TOLEDO (1-0)

Millner 3-9 7-13 13, Shumate 6-8 2-4 16, Jackson 8-21 11-12 29, Littleson 4-12 0-0 12, Rollins 6-13 1-2 14, Saunders 1-4 0-1 2, Acunzo 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 30-69 21-32 91.

Halftime_Toledo 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 10-28 (Coleman 4-9, Bumbalough 3-8, El-Amin 3-10, Thomas 0-1), Toledo 10-31 (Littleson 4-11, Shumate 2-3, Jackson 2-10, Acunzo 1-1, Rollins 1-2, Millner 0-2, Saunders 0-2). Fouled Out_Walton, Rollins. Rebounds_Ball St. 39 (Walton 9), Toledo 35 (Millner 12). Assists_Ball St. 9 (El-Amin 4), Toledo 12 (Jackson 4). Total Fouls_Ball St. 25, Toledo 19.

