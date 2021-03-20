On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tomas Tatar scores shootout winner, Canadiens edge Canucks

By The Associated Press
March 20, 2021 10:11 pm
< a min read
      

MONTREAL (AP) — Tomas Tatar scored the shootout winner in the Montreal Canadiens’ 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Tatar fooled Braden Holtby with deft stick-handling in the sixth round of the tiebreaker.

Tatar also had a goal and an assist in regulation. Nick Suzuki, Joel Edmundson and Brendan Gallagher also scored, and Shea Weber and Phillip Danault each had two assists. Carey Price stopped 14 shots.

Canucks captain Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist, and Jake Virtanen, Brock Boeser and Tyler Motte also scored. Hotby made 36 saves.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Montreal rebounded from a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks on Friday night. The Canadiens finished the nine-game season series 6-0-3.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host Winnipeg on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Canadiens: Host Edmonton on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Panel Discussion: Optimize Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary Deb Haaland sworn in as the first Native American Cabinet Secretary