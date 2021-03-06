On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 12:29 pm
All Times EST
Saturday’s Games

No. 1 UConn vs. St John’s, at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., Noon.

No. 2 Texas A&M vs No. 18 Georgia, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs Syracuse, Noon.

No. 6 Baylor at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

No. 8 Maryland vs. Penn St., 3 p.m.

No. 10 Indiana vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.

No. 12 Michigan vs. Northwestern, Noon

No. 21 South Dakota St. vs. Omaha, 12:45 p.m.

No. 23 Missouri St. vs. Evansville, 7 p.m.

No. 25 DePaul vs. Villanova, at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., Noon

Sunday’s Games

No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 9 UCLA, at Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

