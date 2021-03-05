On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 3:23 pm
2 min read
      
Friday

No. 1 UConn (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. St. Johns or Xavier, Saturday.

No. 2 Texas A&M (22-1) beat LSU 77-58. Next: vs. Georgia_Kentucky, Saturday.

No. 3 NC State (17-2) Virginia Tech. Next: at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C., TBD.

No. 4 Stanford (23-2) vs. Oregon St. Next: at Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, TBD.

No. 5 Louisville (21-2) beat Wake Forset 65-53. Next: vs. Florida St.-Syracuse, Saturday.

No. 6 Baylor (20-2) did not play. Next: at Kansas, Saturday.

No. 7 South Carolina (19-4) vs Alabama. Next: at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C., TBD.

No. 8 Maryland (20-2) did not play. Next: vs. Penn St., Saturday.

No. 9 UCLA (15-4) vs. Arizona. Next: at Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, TBD.

No. 10 Indiana (16-4) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday.

No. 11 Arizona (16-4) UCLA. Next: Pac 12 Semifinals, TBD.

No. 12 Michigan (13-4) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Saturday.

No. 13 Arkansas (19-8) did not play. Next: SEC Semifinals, TBD.

No. 14 Tennessee (15-6) vs. Mississippi. Next: at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C., TBD.

No. 15 South Florida (15-3) did not play. Next: American Athletic Conference, Monday.

No. 16 Georgia (18-5) No. 17 Kentucky. Next: at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C, TBD.

No. 17 Kentucky (17-7) No. 16 Georgia. Next: at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C, TBD.

No. 18 Gonzaga (21-3) did not play. Next: West Coast Conference Tournament, Monday.

No. 19 Oregon (13-8) did not play. Next: Pac 12 Semifinals, TBD.

No. 20 West Virginia (18-4) did not play. Next: at Baylor, Monday.

No. 21 South Dakota St. (21-2) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Saturday.

No. 22 Ohio St. (13-6) at No. 24. Rutgers. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament.

No. 23 Missouri St. (18-2) at Evansville. Next: Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

No. 24 Rutgers (13-3) vs. No. 22. Ohio St. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament.

No. 25 DePaul (14-7) did not play. Next: vs. Villanova, Saturday.

