Sports News

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 10:05 pm
2 min read
      
No. 1 UConn (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.

No. 2 Texas A&M (23-1) beat LSU 77-58. Next: vs. Georgia, Saturday.

No. 3 NC State (18-2) beat Virginia Tech 68-55. Next: (Georgia Tech-Clemson) at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C., Saturday.

No. 4 Stanford (24-2) beat Oregon St. 79-45. Next: (No. 9 UCLA-No. 11 Arizona) at Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, Sunday.

No. 5 Louisville (22-2) beat Wake Forset 65-53. Next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday.

No. 6 Baylor (20-2) did not play. Next: at Kansas, Saturday.

No. 7 South Carolina (20-4) beat Alabama 75-63. Next: (Tennessee-Mississippi) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C., Saturday.

No. 8 Maryland (20-2) did not play. Next: vs. Penn St., Saturday.

No. 9 UCLA (15-4) at No. 11 Arizona. Next: at Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, TBD.

No. 10 Indiana (16-4) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday.

No. 11 Arizona (16-4) vs. UCLA. Next: at Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, TBD.

No. 12 Michigan (13-4) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Saturday.

No. 13 Arkansas (19-8) did not play. Next: SEC Semifinals, TBD.

No. 14 Tennessee (15-6) vs. Mississippi. Next: at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C., TBD.

No. 15 South Florida (15-3) did not play. Next: American Athletic Conference, Monday.

No. 16 Georgia (19-5) beat No. 17 Kentucky 78-66. Next: vs Texas A&M, Saturday.

No. 17 Kentucky (17-8) lost to No. 16 Georgia 78-66. Next: NCAA Tournament, TBD.

No. 18 Gonzaga (21-3) did not play. Next: West Coast Conference Tournament, Monday.

No. 19 Oregon (13-8) did not play. Next: Pac 12 Semifinals, TBD.

No. 20 West Virginia (18-4) did not play. Next: at Baylor, Monday.

No. 21 South Dakota St. (21-2) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Saturday.

No. 22 Ohio St. (13-7) lost to No. 24 Rutgers 71-63. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament.

No. 23 Missouri St. (19-2) beat Evansville 87-54. Next: Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

No. 24 Rutgers (14-3) beat No. 22. Ohio St. 71-63. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament.

No. 25 DePaul (14-7) did not play. Next: vs. Villanova, Saturday.

