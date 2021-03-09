On Air: Innovation in Government
By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 1:38 pm
No. 1 UConn (24-1) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 Stanford (25-2) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 3 NC State (20-2) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 4 Texas A&M (23-2) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 5 South Carolina (22-4) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 6 Baylor (22-2) did not play. Next: Big 12 Conference Tournament.

No. 7 Louisville (23-3) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 8 Maryland (21-2) did not play. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament.

No. 9 Indiana (18-4) did not play. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament.

No. 10 UCLA (16-5) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 11 Arizona (16-5) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 12 Georgia (20-6) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 13 Michigan (14-4) did not play. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament.

No. 14 Tennessee (16-7) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 15 Arkansas (19-8) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 16 Gonzaga (22-3) vs. BYU. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 17 West Virginia (19-5) did not play. Next: Big 12 Conference Tournament.

No. 18 Kentucky (17-8) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 19 Rutgers (14-3) did not play. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament.

No. 20 South Florida (15-3) vs. Wichita St. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 21 Missouri St. (20-2) did not play. Next: Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

No. 22 Ohio St. (13-7) did not play. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament.

No. 23 Oregon (13-8) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast (23-2) did not play. Next: Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

No. 25 South Dakota St. (21-3) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

