Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 11:14 pm
1 min read
      
Wednesday

No. 1 UConn (24-1) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 Stanford (25-2) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 3 NC State (20-2) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 4 Texas A&M (23-2) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

No. 5 South Carolina (22-4) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 6 Baylor (22-2) did not play. Next: Big 12 Conference Tournament.

No. 7 Louisville (23-3) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 8 Maryland (21-2) did not play. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament.

No. 9 Indiana (18-4) did not play. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament.

No. 10 UCLA (16-5) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 11 Arizona (16-5) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 12 Georgia (20-6) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

        Read more Sports News news.

No. 13 Michigan (14-4) did not play. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament.

No. 14 Tennessee (16-7) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 15 Arkansas (19-8) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 16 Gonzaga (22-3) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 17 West Virginia (19-5) did not play. Next: Big 12 Conference Tournament.

No. 18 Kentucky (17-8) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 19 Rutgers (14-3) did not play. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

No. 20 South Florida (17-3) beat Tulane 51-47. Next: vs. UCF, Thursday.

No. 21 Missouri St. (20-2) did not play. Next: Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

No. 22 Ohio St. (13-7) did not play. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament.

No. 23 Oregon (13-8) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast (23-2) did not play. Next: Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

No. 25 South Dakota St. (21-3) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 C2ISR Week
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates thousands of people