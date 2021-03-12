Trending:
Sports News

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 8:57 pm
2 min read
      
Friday

No. 1 Gonzaga (25-0) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 Baylor (21-2) lost to No. 12 Oklahoma St. 83-74. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 3 Illinois (21-6) beat Rutgers 90-68. Next: TBD, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Saturday.

No. 4 Michigan (20-3) beat Maryland 79-66. Next: Ohio St., at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis,, Saturday.

No. 5 Iowa (20-7) vs. Wisconsin. Next: TBD, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Saturday.

No. 6 Alabama (22-6) beat Mississippi St. 85-48. Next: TBD, at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., Saturday.

No. 7 Houston (22-3) beat Tulane 77-52. Next: TBD, at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday.

No. 8 Arkansas (21-5) vs. Missouri. Next: TBD, at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., Saturday.

No. 9 Ohio St. (19-8) beat Purdue 87-78, OT. Next: Michigan, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Saturday.

No. 10 West Virginia (18-8) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 11 Kansas (20-8) vs. No. 13 Texas, canceled. Next: TBD.

No. 12 Oklahoma St. (19-7) beat No. 2 Baylor 83-74. Next: vs. No. 13 Texas, At The Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo., Saturday.

No. 13 Texas (18-7) vs. No. 11 Kansas, canceled. Next: vs. No. 12 Oklahoma St., at The Sprint Center,Kansas City, Mo., Saturday.

No. 14 Villanova (16-5) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 15 Florida St. (15-5) vs. North Carolina. Next: TBD, at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C., Saturday.

No. 16 Virginia (17-6) vs. Georgia Tech, canceled. Next: TBD.

No. 17 Creighton (19-7) vs. UConn. Next: TBD, at Madison Square Garden,New York, Saturday.

No. 18 Loyola Chicago (24-4) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 19 San Diego St. (20-4) vs. Nevada. Next: TBD, at The Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Saturday.

No. 20 Texas Tech (17-10) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 21 Purdue (18-9) lost to No. 9 Ohio St. 87-78, OT. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 22 Virginia Tech (15-6) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 23 Colorado (21-7) vs. Southern Cal. Next: TBD, at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Saturday.

No. 24 Southern Cal (22-6) vs. Colorado. Next: TBD, at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Saturday..

No. 25 Oklahoma (14-10) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

Sports News

