Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 2:55 pm
1 min read
      
No. 1 UConn (24-1) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 Stanford (25-2) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 3 NC State (20-2) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 4 Texas A&M (23-2) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 5 South Carolina (22-4) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 6 Baylor (25-2) beat No. 17 West Virginia 76-50. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 7 Louisville (23-3) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 7 Maryland (24-2)did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 9 Indiana (18-5) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 10 UCLA (16-5) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 11 Arizona (16-5) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 12 Georgia (20-6) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 13 Michigan (14-5) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 14 Tennessee (16-7) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 15 Arkansas (19-8) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 16 Gonzaga (22-3) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 17 West Virginia (21-6) lost to No. 6 Baylor 76-50. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 18 Kentucky (17-8) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 19 Rutgers (14-4) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 20 South Florida (18-3) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 21 Missouri St. (21-2) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 22 Ohio St. (13-7) did not play. Next: no postseason.

No. 23 Oregon (13-8) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast (25-2) vs. Liberty. Next: NCAA Tournament.

No. 25 South Dakota St. (21-3) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

