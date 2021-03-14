On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 3:57 pm
1 min read
      

No. 1 UConn (24-1) beat Marquette 73-39.

No. 2 Stanford (25-2) did not play.

No. 3 NC State (20-2) did not play.

No. 4 Texas A&M (23-2) did not play.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

No. 5 South Carolina (22-4) did not play.

No. 6 Baylor (25-2) beat No. 20 West Virginia 96-73; beat TCU 92-55; beat Texas 66-55; beat No. 17 West Virginia 76-50.

No. 7 Louisville (23-3) did not play.

No. 7 Maryland (24-2) beat Nebraska 83-73; beat Northwestern 85-52; beat Iowa 104-84.

No. 9 Indiana (18-5) lost to Michigan St. 69-61.

No. 10 UCLA (16-5) did not play.

No. 11 Arizona (16-5) did not play.

No. 12 Georgia (20-6) did not play.

        Read more Sports News news.

No. 13 Michigan (14-5) lost to Northwestern 65-49.

No. 14 Tennessee (16-7) did not play.

No. 15 Arkansas (19-8) did not play.

No. 16 Gonzaga (23-3) beat Santa Clara 72-62; beat BYU 43-42.

No. 17 West Virginia (21-6) lost to No. 6 Baylor 96-73; beat Kansas St. 58-56; beat Oklahoma St. 59-50; lost to No. 6 Baylor 76-50.

No. 18 Kentucky (17-8) did not play.

No. 19 Rutgers (14-4) lost to Iowa 73-62.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

No. 20 South Florida (18-3) beat Wichita St. 48-44; beat Tulane 51-47; beat UCF 64-54.

No. 21 Missouri St. (21-2) beat S. Illinois 70-59.

No. 22 Ohio St. (13-7) did not play.

No. 23 Oregon (13-8) did not play.

No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast (26-2) beat Jacksonville 87-62; beat Lipscomb 59-44; beat Liberty 84-62.

No. 25 South Dakota St. (21-3) did not play.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 Use Microsoft Excel Pivot Tables to...
3|15 Corporate CFO Best Practices for...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Edmond Russo inducted into the Senior Executive Service