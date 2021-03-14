No. 1 UConn (24-1) beat Marquette 73-39.

No. 2 Stanford (25-2) did not play.

No. 3 NC State (20-2) did not play.

No. 4 Texas A&M (23-2) did not play.

No. 5 South Carolina (22-4) did not play.

No. 6 Baylor (25-2) beat No. 20 West Virginia 96-73; beat TCU 92-55; beat Texas 66-55; beat No. 17 West Virginia 76-50.

No. 7 Louisville (23-3) did not play.

No. 7 Maryland (24-2) beat Nebraska 83-73; beat Northwestern 85-52; beat Iowa 104-84.

No. 9 Indiana (18-5) lost to Michigan St. 69-61.

No. 10 UCLA (16-5) did not play.

No. 11 Arizona (16-5) did not play.

No. 12 Georgia (20-6) did not play.

No. 13 Michigan (14-5) lost to Northwestern 65-49.

No. 14 Tennessee (16-7) did not play.

No. 15 Arkansas (19-8) did not play.

No. 16 Gonzaga (23-3) beat Santa Clara 72-62; beat BYU 43-42.

No. 17 West Virginia (21-6) lost to No. 6 Baylor 96-73; beat Kansas St. 58-56; beat Oklahoma St. 59-50; lost to No. 6 Baylor 76-50.

No. 18 Kentucky (17-8) did not play.

No. 19 Rutgers (14-4) lost to Iowa 73-62.

No. 20 South Florida (18-3) beat Wichita St. 48-44; beat Tulane 51-47; beat UCF 64-54.

No. 21 Missouri St. (21-2) beat S. Illinois 70-59.

No. 22 Ohio St. (13-7) did not play.

No. 23 Oregon (13-8) did not play.

No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast (26-2) beat Jacksonville 87-62; beat Lipscomb 59-44; beat Liberty 84-62.

No. 25 South Dakota St. (21-3) did not play.

