Toronto 13, Philadelphia 7

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 13 18 13 3 9 Semien 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Lopez 2b-ss 3 2 3 1 1 0 1.000 Biggio 3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Valera 3b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .333 Bichette ss 2 0 2 0 0 0 1.000 Espinal ss 3 1 2 5 0 0 .667 Hiraldo 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hernández rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Palacios ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Guerrero Jr. 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Large 1b 1 2 1 1 1 0 1.000 Gurriel Jr. lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500 Wall lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Tellez dh 2 1 1 1 0 0 .500 b-Martinez ph-dh 2 2 2 3 0 0 1.000 c-Clarke ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Grichuk cf 1 0 1 1 0 0 1.000 Davis cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .333 Jansen c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Adams c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .333

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 12 6 2 8 McCutchen lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .500 Maton ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stott 2b 1 1 1 1 0 0 1.000 Harper rf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .667 Hall 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Realmuto c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .333 Quinn cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Gregorius ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500 Joyce lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Segura 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Herrera rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Miller dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250 Haseley cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .667 Williams 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Torreyes 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Knapp c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Duran c 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Toronto 010 102 900_13 18 1 Philadelphia 212 101 000_7 12 2

a-popped out for Hernández in the 5th. b-homered for Tellez in the 6th. c-lined out for Martinez in the 8th.

E_Bichette (1), Gregorius (1), Alvarado (1). LOB_Toronto 8, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Grichuk (1), Martinez (1), Miller (1), Hall (1). HR_Tellez (1), off Eflin; Martinez (1), off Neris; Espinal (1), off Alvarado; Harper (1), off Castro; Stott (1), off Romano. RBIs_Grichuk (1), Tellez (1), Martinez 3 (3), Espinal 5 (5), Davis (1), Lopez (1), Large (1), Realmuto (1), McCutchen (1), Miller (1), Haseley (1), Harper (1), Stott (1). SB_Gregorius (1), Haseley (1). SF_Grichuk.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Guerrero Jr., Jansen, Wall); Philadelphia 4 (Miller, Harper, Torreyes, Quinn). RISP_Toronto 5 for 11; Philadelphia 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hoskins. GIDP_Valera, Jansen, Hoskins, Hall.

DP_Toronto 2 (Biggio, Semien, Guerrero Jr.; Lopez, Large); Philadelphia 3 (Gregorius, Segura, Hoskins; Realmuto; Stott, Maton, Hall).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zeuch 3 9 5 5 1 1 65 15.00 Castro 1 1 1 1 0 0 18 9.00 Merryweather 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.00 Romano, W, 1-0 1 2 1 1 0 2 16 9.00 Thornton 2 0 0 0 0 4 28 0.00 Snead 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin 5 8 2 1 0 3 69 1.80 Neris 1 2 2 2 0 2 20 18.00 Alvarado, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 4 4 2 1 27 54.00 Carr 0 5 5 5 1 0 26 0.00 Hammer 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Feliz 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

Carr pitched to 7 batters in the 7th

HBP_Carr (Palacios), Hammer (Large), Snead (Stott).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:21. A_2,278 (8,500).

