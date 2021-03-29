Toronto 13, Philadelphia 7

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|13
|18
|13
|3
|9
|
|Semien 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Lopez 2b-ss
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1.000
|Biggio 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Valera 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Bichette ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Espinal ss
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.667
|Hiraldo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hernández rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Palacios ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Large 1b
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1.000
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Wall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Tellez dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|b-Martinez ph-dh
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|c-Clarke ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Grichuk cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Davis cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Adams c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|6
|2
|8
|
|McCutchen lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|Maton ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stott 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Harper rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.667
|Hall 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Quinn cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Gregorius ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Joyce lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Segura 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Herrera rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miller dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Haseley cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.667
|Williams 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Torreyes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Duran c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Toronto
|010
|102
|900_13
|18
|1
|Philadelphia
|212
|101
|000_7
|12
|2
a-popped out for Hernández in the 5th. b-homered for Tellez in the 6th. c-lined out for Martinez in the 8th.
E_Bichette (1), Gregorius (1), Alvarado (1). LOB_Toronto 8, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Grichuk (1), Martinez (1), Miller (1), Hall (1). HR_Tellez (1), off Eflin; Martinez (1), off Neris; Espinal (1), off Alvarado; Harper (1), off Castro; Stott (1), off Romano. RBIs_Grichuk (1), Tellez (1), Martinez 3 (3), Espinal 5 (5), Davis (1), Lopez (1), Large (1), Realmuto (1), McCutchen (1), Miller (1), Haseley (1), Harper (1), Stott (1). SB_Gregorius (1), Haseley (1). SF_Grichuk.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Guerrero Jr., Jansen, Wall); Philadelphia 4 (Miller, Harper, Torreyes, Quinn). RISP_Toronto 5 for 11; Philadelphia 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Hoskins. GIDP_Valera, Jansen, Hoskins, Hall.
DP_Toronto 2 (Biggio, Semien, Guerrero Jr.; Lopez, Large); Philadelphia 3 (Gregorius, Segura, Hoskins; Realmuto; Stott, Maton, Hall).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zeuch
|3
|
|9
|5
|5
|1
|1
|65
|15.00
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|9.00
|Merryweather
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|0.00
|Romano, W, 1-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|9.00
|Thornton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|28
|0.00
|Snead
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin
|5
|
|8
|2
|1
|0
|3
|69
|1.80
|Neris
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|18.00
|Alvarado, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|27
|54.00
|Carr
|0
|
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|26
|0.00
|Hammer
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Coonrod
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Feliz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
Carr pitched to 7 batters in the 7th
HBP_Carr (Palacios), Hammer (Large), Snead (Stott).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:21. A_2,278 (8,500).
