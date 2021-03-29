Toronto 13, Philadelphia 7

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|13
|18
|13
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|6
|
|Semien 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lopez 2b-ss
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Maton ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valera 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Stott 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Harper rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Espinal ss
|3
|1
|2
|5
|
|Hall 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hiraldo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hernández rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Palacios ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Large 1b
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Herrera rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tellez dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Haseley cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Martinez ph-dh
|2
|2
|2
|3
|
|Williams 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clarke ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Duran c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adams c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|010
|102
|900
|—
|13
|Philadelphia
|212
|101
|000
|—
|7
E_Bichette (1), Gregorius (1), Alvarado (1). DP_Toronto 2, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Toronto 8, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Grichuk (1), Martinez (1), Miller (1), Hall (1). HR_Tellez (1), Martinez (1), Espinal (1), Harper (1), Stott (1). SB_Gregorius (1), Haseley (1). SF_Grichuk (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zeuch
|3
|
|9
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Merryweather
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Romano W,1-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Thornton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Snead
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin
|5
|
|8
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Neris
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Alvarado L,0-1 BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Carr
|0
|
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Hammer
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coonrod
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Feliz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Carr pitched to 7 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Carr (Palacios), Hammer (Large), Snead (Stott).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:21. A_2,278 (8,500).
