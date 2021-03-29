Toronto 13, Philadelphia 7

Toronto Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 13 18 13 Totals 37 7 12 6 Semien 2b 2 0 1 0 McCutchen lf 2 1 1 1 Lopez 2b-ss 3 2 3 1 Maton ss 2 0 0 0 Biggio 3b 2 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Valera 3b 3 2 1 0 Stott 2b 1 1 1 1 Bichette ss 2 0 2 0 Harper rf 3 2 2 1 Espinal ss 3 1 2 5 Hall 1b 2 0 1 0 Hiraldo 2b 1 0 0 0 Realmuto c 3 0 1 1 Hernández rf 2 0 0 0 Quinn cf 2 0 0 0 Palacios ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 2 1 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 2 0 0 0 Joyce lf 1 0 0 0 Large 1b 1 2 1 1 Segura 2b 2 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 2 1 1 0 Herrera rf 2 0 0 0 Wall lf 3 0 0 0 Miller dh 4 1 1 1 Tellez dh 2 1 1 1 Haseley cf 3 1 2 1 Martinez ph-dh 2 2 2 3 Williams 3b 1 0 0 0 Clarke ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Torreyes 3b 2 0 1 0 Grichuk cf 1 0 1 1 Knapp c 2 0 0 0 Davis cf 3 1 1 1 Duran c 0 0 0 0 Jansen c 2 0 0 0 Adams c 3 1 1 0

Toronto 010 102 900 — 13 Philadelphia 212 101 000 — 7

E_Bichette (1), Gregorius (1), Alvarado (1). DP_Toronto 2, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Toronto 8, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Grichuk (1), Martinez (1), Miller (1), Hall (1). HR_Tellez (1), Martinez (1), Espinal (1), Harper (1), Stott (1). SB_Gregorius (1), Haseley (1). SF_Grichuk (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Zeuch 3 9 5 5 1 1 Castro 1 1 1 1 0 0 Merryweather 1 0 0 0 1 1 Romano W,1-0 1 2 1 1 0 2 Thornton 2 0 0 0 0 4 Snead 1 0 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia Eflin 5 8 2 1 0 3 Neris 1 2 2 2 0 2 Alvarado L,0-1 BS,0-1 2-3 2 4 4 2 1 Carr 0 5 5 5 1 0 Hammer 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 1 Feliz 1 1 0 0 0 1

Carr pitched to 7 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Carr (Palacios), Hammer (Large), Snead (Stott).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:21. A_2,278 (8,500).

