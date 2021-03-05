On Air: Federal News Network program
Troy 91, Texas-Arlington 86

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 11:30 pm
TROY (11-16)

Stampley 4-11 0-3 10, Waters 4-13 7-8 17, Z.Williams 4-7 1-5 9, Miles 8-11 10-12 26, D.Williams 6-10 2-2 20, Turner 2-4 1-1 5, Leftridge 1-4 2-2 4, Punter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 23-33 91.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (13-13)

Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-0 0-0 0, Mwamba 3-9 1-2 10, Azore 4-12 11-12 21, Elame 4-8 0-1 8, Wells 7-17 4-5 19, Phillips 2-8 6-7 11, Griffin 3-10 0-0 8, Rojas 2-2 0-0 4, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Steelman 2-2 0-0 5, De La Cruz 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 22-27 86.

Halftime_Troy 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Troy 10-22 (D.Williams 6-9, Waters 2-4, Stampley 2-6, Leftridge 0-1, Miles 0-1, Turner 0-1), Texas-Arlington 10-25 (Mwamba 3-7, Azore 2-4, Griffin 2-4, Steelman 1-1, Wells 1-4, Phillips 1-5). Fouled Out_Z.Williams, Mwamba, Azore. Rebounds_Troy 42 (Stampley, Waters 10), Texas-Arlington 29 (Mwamba 8). Assists_Troy 12 (Miles 9), Texas-Arlington 10 (Elame, Wells 3). Total Fouls_Troy 22, Texas-Arlington 23.

