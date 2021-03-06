On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Troy dumps Texas-Arlington 91-86 in Sun Belt’s first round

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 1:19 am
< a min read
      

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Duke Miles scored a season-high 26 points and Troy beat Texas-Arlington 91-86 in the first round of a Sun Belt Conference tournament game on Friday night.

Troy’s 91 points are a season high. The Trojans entered as the East Division’s sixth seed and UTA as No. 3 in the West Division. Troy faces Coastal Carolina, the east’s second seed on Saturday.

Miles shot 10 for 12 from the foul line and distributed nine assists. Desmond Williams scored 20 points for the Trojans (11-16) and grabbed seven rebounds. Khalyl Waters scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and Nick Stampley scored 10 with 10 rebounds.

David Azore had 21 points for the Mavericks (13-13), Shahada Wells scored 19 and Jordan Phillips 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

