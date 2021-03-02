Tuesday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal News Network program
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Tepera on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Duane Underwood Jr. for assignment.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with 2B Tyler Ladendorf on a one-year contract. Traded rights to C Frank Nigro to Quebec (FL) for a player to be named later.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived CB Mark Fields. Released CB Brandon Williams. Agreed to terms with RB David Johnson on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned RW Karson Kuhlman to Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Jacob Bryson from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Caseyu Mittelstadt to the taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned F Ty Lewis to Utah (ECHL) from Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Michael Rasmussen from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned D Gustav Lindstrom to the minor league taxi squad and G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL) from the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned G Troy Grosenick to Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Cameron Hillis from Laval (AHL) loan.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Ty Ronning from Hartford (AHL) from the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL) loan.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Nick DeSimone and Nicolas Meloche, RW Sefan Noesen, C Joel Kellman, G Josef Korenar and Alexei Melnichuk from San Jose (AHL) loans. Assigned C Noah Gregor to San Jose (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled RW Joachim Blichfield form San Jose (NHL) taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Loaned G Billy Christopoulos to Henderson (AHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Jake Kupsky from his standard player contract (SPC).

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed D Alex Peters to a standard player contract (SPC).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Juan Agudelo to a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Named Frank Leicht assistant coach, Yaseen Khan assistant athletic trainer/strength and conditioning coach, Marlon LeBlanc head coach of Union II and Garrison Draper vice president of player health and performance.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Abi Kim to a two-year contract through the 2022 season. COLLEGE

POST UNIVERSITY — Named Tim Binkoski baseball’s assistant coach.

TENNESSEE UNIVERSITY — Named Kur Schmidt football’s director of competition development.

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday