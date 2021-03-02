Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Tepera on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Duane Underwood Jr. for assignment.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with 2B Tyler Ladendorf on a one-year contract. Traded rights to C Frank Nigro to Quebec (FL) for a player to be named later.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived CB Mark Fields. Released CB Brandon Williams. Agreed to terms with RB David Johnson on a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned RW Karson Kuhlman to Providence (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Jacob Bryson from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Caseyu Mittelstadt to the taxi squad.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned F Ty Lewis to Utah (ECHL) from Colorado (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Michael Rasmussen from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned D Gustav Lindstrom to the minor league taxi squad and G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL) from the taxi squad.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned G Troy Grosenick to Ontario (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Cameron Hillis from Laval (AHL) loan.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Ty Ronning from Hartford (AHL) from the taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL) loan.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Nick DeSimone and Nicolas Meloche, RW Sefan Noesen, C Joel Kellman, G Josef Korenar and Alexei Melnichuk from San Jose (AHL) loans. Assigned C Noah Gregor to San Jose (AHL).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled RW Joachim Blichfield form San Jose (NHL) taxi squad.
INDY FUEL — Loaned G Billy Christopoulos to Henderson (AHL).
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Jake Kupsky from his standard player contract (SPC).
WICHITA THUNDER — Signed D Alex Peters to a standard player contract (SPC).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Juan Agudelo to a one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Named Frank Leicht assistant coach, Yaseen Khan assistant athletic trainer/strength and conditioning coach, Marlon LeBlanc head coach of Union II and Garrison Draper vice president of player health and performance.
|National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Abi Kim to a two-year contract through the 2022 season. COLLEGE
POST UNIVERSITY — Named Tim Binkoski baseball’s assistant coach.
TENNESSEE UNIVERSITY — Named Kur Schmidt football’s director of competition development.
