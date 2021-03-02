Trending:
Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 10:30 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Tepera on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Duane Underwood Jr. for assignment. Assigned RHP Robert Stock outright to Iowa (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with 2B Tyler Ladendorf on a one-year contract. Traded C Frank Nigro to Quebec (FL) for a player to be named later.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Release RHP Sam Held and OF Nick Schultz.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Paul Young.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Andrew Bellatti.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Nate Pawelczyk.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS —

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived CB Mark Fields II. Released CB Brandon Williams. Agreed to terms with RB David Johnson on a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DE Kendal Vickers to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released TE Kyle Rudolph.

NEW YORK JETS — Released DL Henry Anderson.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended F Alex Chiasson from Edmonton for one game for cross-checking in a game against Toronto on March 1.

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned RW Karson Kuhlman to Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Jacob Bryson from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Casey Mittelstadt to the taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Waived C Derek Ryan.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned F Ty Lewis to Utah (ECHL) from Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Michael Rasmussen from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned D Gustav Lindstrom to the minor league taxi squad and G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL) from the taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS — Placed G Alex Stalock on COVID-19 injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned G Troy Grosenick, C Rasmius Kupari, Lias Andersson and Austin Strand to Ontario (AHL). Recalled G Matthew Villalta from Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Cameron Hillis from Laval (AHL) loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed D Ryan Ellis on injured reserve.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Oliver Wahlstrom from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Ty Ronning from Hartford (AHL) from the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL) loan. Recalled LW Michael Haley and D Erik Brannstrom from the minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman from the minor league taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Josh Currie from the minor league taxi squad.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Nick DeSimone and Nicolas Meloche, RW Sefan Noesen, C Joel Kellman, G Josef Korenar and Alexei Melnichuk from San Jose (AHL) loans. Assigned C Noah Gregor to San Jose (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled RW Joachim Blichfield form San Jose (NHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Loaned G Billy Christopoulos to Henderson (AHL). Signed G Sean Bonar to the active roster.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Rob Bordson from the reserve list. Placed D Noah Delmas on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Jake Kupsky from his standard player contract (SPC). Signed D Chase Stewart and placed on injured reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Released D Kyle Jenkins. Signed D Garrett Cecere and placed on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Alex Lepkowski from the reserve list. Placed D Teigan Zahn on the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed D Alex Peters to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated F John Albert from the reserve list. Place Ds Garrett Schmitz and Alex Peters on the reserve list.

Southern Professional League

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Signed G Garret Metcalf to a standard player contract (SPC).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Juan Agudelo to a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Named Frank Leicht assistant coach, Yaseen Khan assistant athletic trainer/strength and conditioning coach, Marlon LeBlanc head coach of Union II and Garrison Draper vice president of player health and performance.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Abi Kim to a two-year contract through the 2022 season.

COLLEGE

POST UNIVERSITY — Named Tim Binkoski baseball’s assistant coach.

TENNESSEE UNIVERSITY — Named Kur Schmidt football’s director of competition development.

