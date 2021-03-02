Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Tepera on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Duane Underwood Jr. for assignment. Assigned RHP Robert Stock outright to Iowa (Triple-A East).
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with 2B Tyler Ladendorf on a one-year contract. Traded C Frank Nigro to Quebec (FL) for a player to be named later.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Release RHP Sam Held and OF Nick Schultz.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Paul Young.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Andrew Bellatti.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Nate Pawelczyk.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS —
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived CB Mark Fields II. Released CB Brandon Williams. Agreed to terms with RB David Johnson on a one-year contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DE Kendal Vickers to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released TE Kyle Rudolph.
NEW YORK JETS — Released DL Henry Anderson.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended F Alex Chiasson from Edmonton for one game for cross-checking in a game against Toronto on March 1.
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned RW Karson Kuhlman to Providence (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Jacob Bryson from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Casey Mittelstadt to the taxi squad.
CALGARY FLAMES — Waived C Derek Ryan.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned F Ty Lewis to Utah (ECHL) from Colorado (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Michael Rasmussen from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned D Gustav Lindstrom to the minor league taxi squad and G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL) from the taxi squad.
EDMONTON OILERS — Placed G Alex Stalock on COVID-19 injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned G Troy Grosenick, C Rasmius Kupari, Lias Andersson and Austin Strand to Ontario (AHL). Recalled G Matthew Villalta from Ontario (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Cameron Hillis from Laval (AHL) loan.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed D Ryan Ellis on injured reserve.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Oliver Wahlstrom from the minor league taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Ty Ronning from Hartford (AHL) from the taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL) loan. Recalled LW Michael Haley and D Erik Brannstrom from the minor league taxi squad.
PHILADELPIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman from the minor league taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Josh Currie from the minor league taxi squad.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Nick DeSimone and Nicolas Meloche, RW Sefan Noesen, C Joel Kellman, G Josef Korenar and Alexei Melnichuk from San Jose (AHL) loans. Assigned C Noah Gregor to San Jose (AHL).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled RW Joachim Blichfield form San Jose (NHL) loan.
INDY FUEL — Loaned G Billy Christopoulos to Henderson (AHL). Signed G Sean Bonar to the active roster.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Rob Bordson from the reserve list. Placed D Noah Delmas on the reserve list.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Jake Kupsky from his standard player contract (SPC). Signed D Chase Stewart and placed on injured reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Released D Kyle Jenkins. Signed D Garrett Cecere and placed on the reserve list.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Alex Lepkowski from the reserve list. Placed D Teigan Zahn on the reserve list.
WICHITA THUNDER — Signed D Alex Peters to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated F John Albert from the reserve list. Place Ds Garrett Schmitz and Alex Peters on the reserve list.
|Southern Professional League
KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Signed G Garret Metcalf to a standard player contract (SPC).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Juan Agudelo to a one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Named Frank Leicht assistant coach, Yaseen Khan assistant athletic trainer/strength and conditioning coach, Marlon LeBlanc head coach of Union II and Garrison Draper vice president of player health and performance.
|National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Abi Kim to a two-year contract through the 2022 season.
POST UNIVERSITY — Named Tim Binkoski baseball’s assistant coach.
TENNESSEE UNIVERSITY — Named Kur Schmidt football’s director of competition development.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments