Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 2:59 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reassigned Cs Roldani Baldwin and Austin Rei, Ps Seth Blair, Matt Carasiti, Raynel Espinal, Durbin Feltman, Franklin German, Zac Grotz, Kaleb Ort, A.J. Politi, Thaddeus Ward and Josh Winckowski to minor leagues.

OAKLAND A’S — Named Amelia Schimmel team’s public address announcer.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with INF Eric Sogard on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Stephen Perkins executive vice president, marketing and fan engagement.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with INF Michael Martinez.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with LHP David Speer.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released DE Adrian Clayborn.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Tyrell Williams.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed the franchise tag on DT Leonard Williams.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Gary Treangen vice president of corporate partnerships and activation, Shannon Myers vice president of finance and Adam Nuse vice president of business operations.

HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Reassigned F Spencer Smallman to Chicago (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Reassigned F Shawn Cameron.

INDY FUEL — Released G Sean Bonar from specialty player contract.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Ryan Cook to specialty player contract. Released F Anthony Collins from specialty player contract. Reassigned D Zach Malatesta. Returned F Caleb Herbert on loan from Hershey (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Garet Hunt to specialty player contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Jovanny Bolivar on a one-year loan with the option for a permanent transfer.

FC DALLAS — Acquired LAFC’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft third round pick in exchange for college protected list rights to F Cal Jennings.

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Cal Jennings from Indy Eleven of the USL Championship.

NASHVILLE SC — Extended contract of D Eric Miller through 2021 with an option for 2022.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired FB Bruno Gaspar on loan from Sporting CP.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL UNIVERSITY — Named Braxton Harris assistant football linebackers coach.

