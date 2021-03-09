Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reassigned Cs Roldani Baldwin and Austin Rei, RHPs Seth Blair, Matt Carasiti, Raynel Espinal, Durbin Feltman, Franklin German, Zac Grotz, Kaleb Ort, A.J. Politi, Thaddeus Ward and Josh Winckowski to minor league camp.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — ” Reassigned RHPs Danny Dopico, Kade McClure and Emilio Vargas, LHPs Jacob Lindgren, Bennett Sousa and Matt Tomshaw and C Carlos Pérez to minor league camp.

OAKLAND A’S — Named Amelia Schimmel team’s public address announcer.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with INF Eric Sogard on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Reassigned RHPs Matt Allen, Oscar De La Cruz, Ryley Gilliam, J.T. Ginn, Harol Gonzalez, Trevor Hildenberger, Tyler Megill, Stephen Nogosek, Marcel Renteria and Jared Robinson and LHP Tom Windle. Reassigned Cs Francisco Alvarez, Nick Meyer and Hayden Senger. Reassigned OFs Pete Crow-Armstrong and Drew Ferguson and INFs Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos. Optioned RHPs Franklyn Kilome and Sean Reid-Foley and LHP Thomas Szapucki to Syracuse(IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Stephen Perkins executive vice president, marketing and fan engagement.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with INF Michael Martinez.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with LHP David Speer.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded RHP Taylor Bloye to the Sussex County Miners for OF Isaac Benard.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Agreed to terms with LHP Kenny Pierson.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Recalled G Adam Mokoka.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived G Mason Jones.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Recalled F Jontay Porter from Memphis Hustle.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS —Recalled F Wenyen Gabriel.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released G James Carpenter.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed the franchise tag on OL Taylor Morton.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed the franchise tag on WR Allen Robinson II.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released DE Adrian Clayborn.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed the franchise tag on QB Zak Prescott.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed the franchise tag on S Justin Simmons.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Tyrell Williams.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived FB Cullen Gillaspia.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed the franchise tag on OL Cam Robinson.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed WR Marcus Kemp.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released K Dan Bailey from contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed the franchise tag on S Marcus Williams.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed the franchise tag on DT Leonard Williams. Named Rob Sale offensive line coach, Pat Flaherty consultant, Freddie Kitchens senior offensive assistant, Derek Dooley tight ends coach and Jeremy Pruitt senior defensive assistant.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed the franchise tag on S Marcus Maye.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released S Blake Countess and DT Treyvon Hester.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed LB Marcus Allen to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed the franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Gary Treangen vice president of corporate partnerships and activation, Shannon Myers vice president of finance and Adam Nuse vice president of business operations. Agreed to terms with WR Marcus Johnson.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed the franchise tag on OL Brandon Scherff.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Henri Jokiharju from taxi squad. Loaned D Brandon Davidson to taxi squad.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Ds Steven Kampfer, LW Trent Frederic, Urho Vaakanainen and C Jack Studnicka from minors from taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic and D Jake Bean from taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Nicolas Beaudin, RW Reese Johnson and D Lucas Carlsson from the taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled C Rhett Gardner and RW Joel Kiviranta from taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled C Rem Pitlick, RW Mathieu Oliuvier and D Jeremy Davies from taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled C Michael McLeod from the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Keith Kinkaid, D K’Andre Miller and RW Kaapo Kakko from minors from taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated LW Matthew Peca for assignment taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Anthony Angello from minors from taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Daniel Walcott to a two-year two-way contract.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Max Cook to contract. Activated F Myles Powell from injured reserve and D Cody Sol from reserve. Placed Fs Mason Mitchell, Kyle Neuber and Marcus Vela on reserve and. Placed F Luke Nogard on injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Reassigned F Spencer Smallman to Chicago (AHL). Suspended amd fined F/D Travis Howe for nine games. Assigned F Stelio Mattheos from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Recalled F Shawn Cameron to Utica. Activated D Ryan Zuhlsdorf and G John Lethemon.

INDY FUEL — Released G Sean Bonar from specialty player contract. Activated D Willie Raskob and Fs Michael McNicholas and Drian Skeoch from reserve. Placed F Nick Hutchinson and D Mike Lee on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Assigned F Jake Elmer from Hartford by NY Rangers. Placed D Chase Harrison on reserve. Traded F Jared VanWormer to Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Placed D Willie Corrin on injured reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Kevin Lohan from injured reserve. Placed F Fabrizio Riddi on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Assigned G David Tendeck by Arizona. Activated D Johnny Coughlin from commisioner’s exempt list. Placed G Gordon Defiel on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Ryan Cook to specialty player contract and then placed on injured reserve. Released F Anthony Collins from specialty player contract. Returned D Zachary Malatesta from loan to Hershey. Returned F Caleb Herbert on loan from Hershey (AHL). Activated F Darien Craighead from reserve. Placed F Graham Knott on reserve. Place D Kyle Rhodes on injured reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated Ds Garrett Cecere and Garret Cockerill and F Danny Moynihan from reserve. Placed D Stephan Beauvais and F Conlan Keenan on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned D Garrett Johnston to Henderson. Suspended F Yuri Terao and removed from roster.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Garet Hunt to specialty player contract. Activated Ds Dominic Cormier and Derek Topatigh and F Brad Drobot from reserve. Placed F Austin Fyten and D Adam Smith on reserve.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Waived D Harrison Harper and LW Jared Legien.

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Signed D Carson Vance to specialty player contract.

MACON MAYHEM — Loaned C Max Cook to ECHL. Signed D Joe Masonius to specialty player contract. Extended RW Stathis Soumelidid from 21-day to 30 day injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed LB Andrew Gutman to a three-year contract with an additional option year from Celtic FC and loaned him to New York Red Bulls in exchange for third round selection in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Promoted Chris Shenberger to head of sport science & medicine and David Brauzer to manager of equipment operations. Named Daniel Hicker director of performance, Chris Rumsey head athletic trainer and Blair Gavin first team video coach analyst.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Jovanny Bolivar on a one-year loan with the option for a permanent transfer.

FC DALLAS — Acquired LAFC’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft third round pick in exchange for college protected list rights to F Cal Jennings.

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Cal Jennings from Indy Eleven of the USL Championship.

NASHVILLE SC — Extended contract of D Eric Miller through 2021 with an option for 2022.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced that its assistant coaches have all been signed to contract extensions heading into the 2021 MLS season. Assistant Coaches Gonzalo Pineda, Preki and Djimi Traore, in addition to Club Director of Goalkeeping Tom Dutra and High Performance Director & Technical Advisor Adam Owen are all set to return.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired FB Bruno Gaspar on loan from Sporting CP.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL UNIVERSITY — Named Braxton Harris assistant football linebackers coach.

MANHATTANVILLE COLLEGE — Named Nicole Sasu-Twum director of athletic communications.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.