On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
March 16, 2021 2:59 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Maikel Franco to a one-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Matt Manning, Franklin Perez and Alex Lange, INF Zack Short and OF Christin Stewart to Toledo (Triple-A Midwest). Reassigned INF Kody Clemens to mini-camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Sam Delaplane to Tacoma (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned INF/OF Vidal Brujan, OF Josh Lowe, INFs Kevin Padlo and Taylor Walls, RHPs Drew Stotman, Brent Honeywell and Luis Patino, LHPs Shane McClanahan and Brendan McKay to Durham (Triple-A Southeast).

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.
National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP J.B. Bukauskas, OF Stuart Fairchild and INF Geraldo Perdomo to Reno (Triple-A West).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF Travis Shaw. Placed INF/OF Mark Mathias on 60-day IR. Optioned RHP Phil Bickford to Nashville (Triple-A Southeast). Reassigned OF Dylan Cozens, INF Zach Green, C Payton Henry, INF/OF Pablo Reyes, LHP Aaron Ashby and RHP Zack Brown to minor league camp.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Reggie Lawson to San Antonio (Double-A South).

Minor League
Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Petricka for the 2021 season.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Bolsinger.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with LB Tyler Matakevich to a one-year contract extension.

CHICAGO BEARS — Agreed to terms with DE Mario Edwards Jr. to a three-year contract extension.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Vince Biegel.

        Read more: Sports News

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released DT Shamar Stephen.

HOCKEY
Minor League
East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Jeremy Helvig. Recalled F Stelio Mattheos from loan by Chicago (AHL). Loaned G Stefano Lekkas to Rochester (AHL).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed G Kris Oldham to apecialty player contract. Recalled Fs Kyle Topping, Krystof Hrabik and Joseph Garrefa and G Chaz Reddekopp from San Jose (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed MF Arnor Ingvi Traustason to a two-year contract with an additional one-year team option.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed G Matt Freese to a new contract with team options for 2023 and 2024.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO — Named Richard Pitino head coach men’s basketball.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division's Dam Safety Production Center is overseeing vital dam maintenance