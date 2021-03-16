Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Maikel Franco to a one-year contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Matt Manning, Franklin Perez and Alex Lange, INF Zack Short and OF Christin Stewart to Toledo (Triple-A Midwest). Reassigned INF Kody Clemens to mini-camp.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Sam Delaplane to Tacoma (Triple-A West).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned INF/OF Vidal Brujan, OF Josh Lowe, INFs Kevin Padlo and Taylor Walls, RHPs Drew Stotman, Brent Honeywell and Luis Patino, LHPs Shane McClanahan and Brendan McKay to Durham (Triple-A Southeast).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP J.B. Bukauskas, OF Stuart Fairchild and INF Geraldo Perdomo to Reno (Triple-A West).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF Travis Shaw. Placed INF/OF Mark Mathias on 60-day IR. Optioned RHP Phil Bickford to Nashville (Triple-A Southeast). Reassigned OF Dylan Cozens, INF Zach Green, C Payton Henry, INF/OF Pablo Reyes, LHP Aaron Ashby and RHP Zack Brown to minor league camp.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Reggie Lawson to San Antonio (Double-A South).
Minor League
Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Petricka for the 2021 season.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Bolsinger.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with LB Tyler Matakevich to a one-year contract extension.
CHICAGO BEARS — Agreed to terms with DE Mario Edwards Jr. to a three-year contract extension.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Vince Biegel.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released DT Shamar Stephen.
HOCKEY
Minor League
East Coast Hockey League
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Jeremy Helvig. Recalled F Stelio Mattheos from loan by Chicago (AHL). Loaned G Stefano Lekkas to Rochester (AHL).
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed G Kris Oldham to apecialty player contract. Recalled Fs Kyle Topping, Krystof Hrabik and Joseph Garrefa and G Chaz Reddekopp from San Jose (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed MF Arnor Ingvi Traustason to a two-year contract with an additional one-year team option.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed G Matt Freese to a new contract with team options for 2023 and 2024.
UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO — Named Richard Pitino head coach men’s basketball.
