Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Maikel Franco to a one-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Matt Manning, Franklin Perez and Alex Lange, INF Zack Short and OF Christin Stewart to Toledo (Triple-A Midwest). Reassigned INF Kody Clemens to mini-camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Sam Delaplane to Tacoma (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned INF/OF Vidal Brujan, OF Josh Lowe, INFs Kevin Padlo and Taylor Walls, RHPs Drew Stotman, Brent Honeywell and Luis Patino, LHPs Shane McClanahan and Brendan McKay to Durham (Triple-A Southeast).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP J.B. Bukauskas, OF Stuart Fairchild and INF Geraldo Perdomo to Reno (Triple-A West).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF Travis Shaw. Placed INF/OF Mark Mathias on 60-day IR. Optioned RHP Phil Bickford to Nashville (Triple-A Southeast). Reassigned OF Dylan Cozens, INF Zach Green, C Payton Henry, INF/OF Pablo Reyes, LHP Aaron Ashby and RHP Zack Brown to minor league camp.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Reggie Lawson to San Antonio (Double-A South).

Minor League Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Petricka for the 2021 season.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Bolsinger.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with LB Tyler Matakevich to a one-year contract extension.

CHICAGO BEARS — Agreed to terms with DE Mario Edwards Jr. to a three-year contract extension.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Vince Biegel.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released DT Shamar Stephen.

HOCKEY Minor League East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Jeremy Helvig. Recalled F Stelio Mattheos from loan by Chicago (AHL). Loaned G Stefano Lekkas to Rochester (AHL).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed G Kris Oldham to apecialty player contract. Recalled Fs Kyle Topping, Krystof Hrabik and Joseph Garrefa and G Chaz Reddekopp from San Jose (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed MF Arnor Ingvi Traustason to a two-year contract with an additional one-year team option.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed G Matt Freese to a new contract with team options for 2023 and 2024.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO — Named Richard Pitino head coach men’s basketball.

