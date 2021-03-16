Trending:
Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
March 16, 2021 6:58 pm
5 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Maikel Franco on a one-year contract. Optioned INFs Rylan Brannon and Tyler Nevin, OFs Yusniel Diaz and Ryan McKenna and RHP Ashton Goudeau to Norfolk (Triple-A Southeast). Reassigned C Taylor Davis to Twin Lakes camp. Placed RHP Hunter Harvey on 60-day IR.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHPs Eduard Bazardo and John Schreiber and C/INF Connor Wong to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Matt Manning, Franklin Perez and Alex Lange, INF Zack Short and OF Christin Stewart to Toledo (Triple-A Midwest). Reassigned INF Kody Clemens to the mini-camp.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned C Sebastian Rivero and P Tyler Zuber to Omaha (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Sam Delaplane to Tacoma (Triple-A West) and RHP Juan Then to Everett (High-A West). Re-assigned RHP Moises Gomez and LHP Ian McKinney to the minor league camp.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned INF/OF Vidal Brujan, OF Josh Lowe, INFs Kevin Padlo and Taylor Walls, RHPs Drew Stotman, Brent Honeywell and Luis Patino, LHPs Shane McClanahan and Brendan McKay to Durham (Triple-A Southeast).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP J.B. Bukauskas, OF Stuart Fairchild and INF Geraldo Perdomo to Reno (Triple-A West).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Yoan Aybar, INF/OF Bret Boswell and RHPs Ryan Castellani, Justin Lawrence and Jose Mujica to Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Re-assigned RHP Jesus Tinoco, C Willie MacIver to the minor league camp.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF Travis Shaw. Placed INF/OF Mark Mathias on 60-day IR. Optioned RHP Phil Bickford to Nashville (Triple-A Southeast). Reassigned OF Dylan Cozens, INF Zach Green, C Payton Henry, INF/OF Pablo Reyes, LHP Aaron Ashby and RHP Zack Brown to minor league camp.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Sam McWilliams and OF Khalil Lee to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned INFs Rodolfo Castro, Liover Peguero and Oneil Cruz, RHPs Roansy Contreras, Max Kranick and Nick Mears. Reassigned RHPs Cody Bolton, Quinn Priester and Jandel Gustave, C Jason Delay, OFs Cal Mitchell, Travis Swaggerty and Canaan Smith-Njigba, INF Nick Gonzalez and INF/OF Mason Martin.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Reggie Lawson to San Antonio (Double-A South).

Minor League
Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Petricka for the 2021 season.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Bolsinger.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jose Mercado and LHP Dalton Stambaugh.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with RHP John Murphy.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OT Kelvin Beachum to a two-year contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed LB Chris Board to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with LB Tyler Matakevich on a one-year contract extension.

CHICAGO BEARS — Agreed to terms with DE Mario Edwards Jr. on a three-year contract extension.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed S Braandon Wilson to a two-year contract extension.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived LB Curtis Bolton, DT Andrew Brown and WRs J’Mon Moore and Damion Ratley.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Vince Biegel.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released DT Shamar Stephen.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released CB Adoree Jackson and RT Dennis Kelly.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled Ds Brandon Davidson Henri Jokiharju from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Rasmus Asplund and D Jacob Bryson to the minor league taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURICANES — Recalled D Joey Keane and G Beck Warn from the minor league taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed LW Josiah Slavin to a two-year entry-level contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived LW Mikhail Grigorenko.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Waived RW Paul Byron.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned G Kris Oldham, D Chaz Reddekopp and Fs Kyle Topping, Krystof Hrabkik and Joseph Garreffa to San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived RW Jimmy Vesey.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Daniil Miromanov as free agent to a one-year, entry level contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Waived G Anton Forsberg.

Minor League
American Hockey League

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON — Assigned G Shane Garrett to Wheeling (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Scott Conway to the active roster.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Cole MacDonald and F Mason Mitchell from the reserve list. Placed D Jordan Sambrook and F Kyle Neuber on the reserve list.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Jeremy Helvig. Recalled F Stelio Mattheos from loan by Chicago (AHL). Loaned G Stefano Lekkas to Rochester (AHL).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Traded D Kevin McKernan to Utah (ECHL).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Placed D Corbin Baldwin on injured reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed G Kris Oldham to a standard player contract. Recalled Fs Kyle Topping, Krystof Hrabik and Joseph Garrefa and G Chaz Reddekopp from San Jose (AHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDAS — Traded D Michael Prapavessis to Utah (ECHL)

TULSA OILERS — Released G Brad Benton to the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list. Loaned Fs Danny Moynihan and Charlie Sampair to San Diego (AHL). Acquired F Alan Lyszczarczyk to the active roster in trade with Orlando (ECHL).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed G Garrett Metcalf to the active roster from an amateur tryout (ATO) contract and G Trevor Gorsuch to the active roster. Place F Joe Wegwerth on the reserve list. Traded D Ryker Killins to Jacksonville (ECHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Hayden Hawkey and Fs Tyler Drevitch and John Albert. Assigned G Shane Garrett to the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released F John Albert.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Placed G Austin Lotz on 21-day injured reserve. Signed G Zach Quinn to a standard player contract. (SPC).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FORT LAUDERDALE CF — Named Darren Powell as head coach.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed MF Arnor Ingvi Traustason to a two-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed G Matt Freese to a new one-year contract.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO — Named Richard Pitino head coach men’s basketball.

