Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
March 23, 2021 2:59 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger and reassigned Ps James Pazos, Nick Robertson and Mike Kickham, C Tim Federowicz and INFS Matt Davidson and Rangel Ravelo to the alternate training camp.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Malik Jackson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed RB Marlon Mack.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed WR Mack Hollins. Signed WR Kai Locksley.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Josh Reynolds on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined San Jose’s F Kurtis Gabriel and head coach Bob Boughner following an altercation prior to the Sharks March 22 game.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled LW Jesper Boqvist and C Ben Street from the minor league taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Alex Formenton from the minor league taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled RW Garret Pilon and C Mike Sgarbossa from the minor league taxi squad.

Minor League
American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Laval F Yannick Velleux for four-games for his kneeing incident against Stockton during a March 21 game.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signe D Patrick Holway to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Zach Berzolla to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED II — Named Stephen Glass manager fo Aberdeen FC of Scottish Premiership.

FC DALLAS — Signed MF Nicky Hernandez to a two-year contract.

INTER MIAMI — Signed D Kelvin Leerdman to a three-year contract and D Kieran Gibbs.

SOUNDERS FC — Acquired general allocation money (GAM) from Miami in exchange for D Kelvin Leerdam.

COLLEGE

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Natorn Means basketball’s offensive analyst.

RHODE ISLAND — Named Tucker Shepard assistant men’s soccer coach.

