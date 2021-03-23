Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger and reassigned Ps James Pazos, Nick Robertson and Mike Kickham, C Tim Federowicz and INFS Matt Davidson and Rangel Ravelo to the alternate training camp.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Malik Jackson.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed RB Marlon Mack.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed WR Mack Hollins. Signed WR Kai Locksley.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Josh Reynolds on a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined San Jose’s F Kurtis Gabriel and head coach Bob Boughner following an altercation prior to the Sharks March 22 game.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled LW Jesper Boqvist and C Ben Street from the minor league taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Alex Formenton from the minor league taxi squad.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled RW Garret Pilon and C Mike Sgarbossa from the minor league taxi squad.
|Minor League
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Laval F Yannick Velleux for four-games for his kneeing incident against Stockton during a March 21 game.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signe D Patrick Holway to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Zach Berzolla to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED II — Named Stephen Glass manager fo Aberdeen FC of Scottish Premiership.
FC DALLAS — Signed MF Nicky Hernandez to a two-year contract.
INTER MIAMI — Signed D Kelvin Leerdman to a three-year contract and D Kieran Gibbs.
SOUNDERS FC — Acquired general allocation money (GAM) from Miami in exchange for D Kelvin Leerdam.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Natorn Means basketball’s offensive analyst.
RHODE ISLAND — Named Tucker Shepard assistant men’s soccer coach.
