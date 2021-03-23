Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Alex Kirilloff to the alternate training camp. Reassigned LHP Charlie Barnes, C Caleb Hamilton, RHP Griffin Jax, OF Trevor Larnach and INF Royce Lewis to the minor league camp.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger to the alternate training camp. Reassigned Ps James Pazos, Nick Robertson and Mike Kickham, C Tim Federowicz and INFS Matt Davidson and Rangel Ravelo to the minor league camp.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reassigned RHP James Marvel to the minor league camp.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined New York Knick’s F Julius Randle for inappropriate language and public criticism towards an official at the conclusion of a game against Philadelphia on March 21.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed SAF Geno Stone.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Franke Luvu.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OT Elijah Wilkinson and LB Christian Jones to a one-year contract. Signed LB Jeremiah Attaochu and LB Jeremiah Attaochu.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Eli Apple to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Malik Jackson to a one-year contract. Signed OT Greg Senat.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released TE Nick Vannett and CB Kyle Fuller.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Breshad Perriman, QB Tim Boyle and K Randy Bullock.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DB Terrence Brooks, DLs Maliek Collins and Derek Rivers and LB Kamu Grugier-Hill. Signed LB Tae Davis. Waived WR Chad Hansen and LS Anthony Kukwa. Acquired TE Tyan Izzo from New England and QB Ryan finley from Cincinnati via trades.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed RB Marlon Mack.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Named Dan Crumb executive vice president, Matt Kenny executive vice president of Arrowhead operations/events and Kirsten Krug executive vice president of administration. Signed TE Nick Keizer.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Nevin Lawson.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OG Oday Aboushi and TE Jared Cook.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed WR Mack Hollins. Signed WR Kai Locksley.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed K Nick Folk and DL Davon Godchaux. Released LBs Cassh Maluia and Michael Pinckney and K Justin Rohrwasser.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Adoree Jackson and LB Del’Shawn Phillips.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DT Sheldon Rankins.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released CB Steven Nelson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Zach Kerr to a one-year contract. Signed OT Trent Williams to a six-year contract. Signed SS Jaquiski Tartt and DT D.J. Jones.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Josh Reynolds on a one-year contract. Signed TE Geoff Swaim and LB Ola Adeniyi

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LB Jared Norris and DB Danny Johnson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined San Jose’s F Kurtis Gabriel and head coach Bob Boughner following an altercation prior to the Sharks March 22 game.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled LW Jesper Boqvist and C Ben Street from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned D Jeremy Groleau to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Adam Huska and D Tarmo Reunanen to Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Alex Formenton from the minor league taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled G Alex D’Orio fro Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned RW Stefan Noesen to San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired D Timothy Liljegren from Toronto (NHL) loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled RW Garret Pilon and C Mike Sgarbossa from the minor league taxi squad.

Minor League American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Laval F Yannick Velleux for four-games for his kneeing incident against Stockton during a March 21 game.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signe D Patrick Holway to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Zach Berzolla to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned G Billy Christopoulos to Indy (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Acquired C Luke Johnson and C Connor Dewar from Minnesota (NHL) taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Traded G Evan Buitenhuis to Wichita.

JACKSONVILLE — Activated F Cameron Critchlow from injured reserve and suspended him.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Recalled D Macoy Erkamps from Hershey (AHL) loan. Traded D Jesse Lees to Wheeling.

TULSA OILERS — Signed G Austyn Roudebush to the active roster.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Returned D Garret Johnston to Henderson (AHL) loan.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Derek Topatigh. Signed G Dyllan Lubbesmeyer to the active roster. Activated Fs Lawton Courtnall and Nick Rivera from the reserve list. Placed F Vladislav Mikhalchuk on the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F Charlie Combs and placed on the reserve list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Announced four premier North American clubs (Seattle, Sporting KC, Orlando City, New York City) to compete in the second edition of the International Leagues Cup against four Liga MX clubs.

ATLANTA UNITED II — Named Stephen Glass manager fo Aberdeen FC of Scottish Premiership.

FC DALLAS — Signed MF Nicky Hernandez to a two-year contract.

INTER MIAMI — Signed D Kelvin Leerdam to a three-year contract and D Kieran Gibbs.

SOUNDERS FC — Acquired general allocation money (GAM) from Miami in exchange for D Kelvin Leerdam.

COLLEGE

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Natrone Means basketball’s offensive analyst.

RHODE ISLAND — Named Tucker Shepard assistant men’s soccer coach.

