Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 2:55 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released INF Yolmer Sanchez.

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated OF Franchy Cordero from the COVID-19 injured list. Designated RHP John Schreiber for assignment. Optioned INF Michael Chavis and RHP Colten Brewer to the alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Jake Lamb on a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Brent Rooker to alternate training site. Placed RHP Edwar Colina on the 10-day IL.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with INF Todd Frazier on a minor league deal.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned RHPs Trevor Gott, Dominic Leone, Zack Littell and Nick Tropeano to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Quinton Spain to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OL Rashaad Coward and RB Kalen Ballage to one-year contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ers — Signed WR Mohamed Sanu to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed T Josh Wells.

TENNESSE TITANS — Agreed to terms with S Matthias Farley on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Henderson F Tyrell Goulbourne two games for an illegal check to the head of an opponent during a March 26 game against Colorado.

National Women’s Hockey League

NWHL — Named Lisa Haley senior vice president of hockey operations.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Kyle Neptune head men’s basketball coach.

UT-MARTIN — Named Ryan Ridder head men’s basketball coach.

