Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released INF Yolmer Sanchez.

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated OF Franchy Cordero from the COVID-19 injured list. Designated RHP John Schreiber for assignment. Optioned INF Michael Chavis and RHP Colten Brewer to the alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Jake Lamb on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Nik Turley for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Brent Rooker to the alternate training site. Placed RHP Edwar Colina on the 10-day IL.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with INF Todd Frazier on a minor league deal.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned RHPs Trevor Gott, Dominic Leone, Zack Littell and Nick Tropeano to the minor league camp.

Minor League Frontier League

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed 3B Taylor Wright.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed SS Gift Ngogpe.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHPs Saul De La Cruz and Steve Ledesma.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed C Jake Barbee.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Quinton Spain to a one-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed TE Marcedes Lewis and DL Tyler Lancaster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed G Dakota Dozier. Placed TE Hale Hentges on the reserve/retired list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OL Rashaad Coward and RB Kalen Ballage to one-year contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ers — Signed WR Mohamed Sanu to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed T Josh Wells.

TENNESSE TITANS — Agreed to terms with S Matthias Farley on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned D Kodie Curran, G Lukas Dostal and RW Vinni Lettieri to the minor league taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived C Liam O’Brien.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Laurent Dauphin from the minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned LW Matthew Strome to Greenville (ECHL). Waived D Sahyne Gostisbehere.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned RW Stefan Noesen, D Christian Jaros and C Fredrik Handemark to San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Adam Brooks and D Timothy Liljegren from Toronto (AHL). Assigned D Calle Rosen and LW Nick Robertson to the minor league taxi squad. Reassigned D Filip Kral to Toronto (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Waived D Nick Holden.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Henderson F Tyrell Goulbourne two games for an illegal check to the head of an opponent during a March 26 game against Colorado.

COLORADO EAGLES — Released D Keaton Middleton form his standard player contract.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loanded D Dmitry Osipov to Indy (ECHL). Released D Cliff Watson from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

National Women’s Hockey League

NWHL — Named Lisa Haley senior vice president of hockey operations.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Kyle Neptune head men’s basketball coach.

UT-MARTIN — Named Ryan Ridder head men’s basketball coach.

NEW MEXICO — Announced QB Terry Wilson from Kentucky signed paperwork to join the football roster as a senior transfer.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.