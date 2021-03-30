Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released INF Yolmer Sanchez.
BOSTON RED SOX — Activated OF Franchy Cordero from the COVID-19 injured list. Designated RHP John Schreiber for assignment. Optioned INF Michael Chavis and RHP Colten Brewer to the alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Jake Lamb on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Nik Turley for assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Brent Rooker to the alternate training site. Placed RHP Edwar Colina on the 10-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with INF Todd Frazier on a minor league deal.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned RHPs Trevor Gott, Dominic Leone, Zack Littell and Nick Tropeano to the minor league camp.
|Minor League
|Frontier League
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed 3B Taylor Wright.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed SS Gift Ngogpe.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHPs Saul De La Cruz and Steve Ledesma.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed C Jake Barbee.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Quinton Spain to a one-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed TE Marcedes Lewis and DL Tyler Lancaster.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed G Dakota Dozier. Placed TE Hale Hentges on the reserve/retired list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OL Rashaad Coward and RB Kalen Ballage to one-year contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ers — Signed WR Mohamed Sanu to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed T Josh Wells.
TENNESSE TITANS — Agreed to terms with S Matthias Farley on a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned D Kodie Curran, G Lukas Dostal and RW Vinni Lettieri to the minor league taxi squad.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived C Liam O’Brien.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Laurent Dauphin from the minor league taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned LW Matthew Strome to Greenville (ECHL). Waived D Sahyne Gostisbehere.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned RW Stefan Noesen, D Christian Jaros and C Fredrik Handemark to San Jose (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Adam Brooks and D Timothy Liljegren from Toronto (AHL). Assigned D Calle Rosen and LW Nick Robertson to the minor league taxi squad. Reassigned D Filip Kral to Toronto (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Waived D Nick Holden.
AHL — Suspended Henderson F Tyrell Goulbourne two games for an illegal check to the head of an opponent during a March 26 game against Colorado.
COLORADO EAGLES — Released D Keaton Middleton form his standard player contract.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loanded D Dmitry Osipov to Indy (ECHL). Released D Cliff Watson from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
|National Women’s Hockey League
NWHL — Named Lisa Haley senior vice president of hockey operations.
FORDHAM — Named Kyle Neptune head men’s basketball coach.
UT-MARTIN — Named Ryan Ridder head men’s basketball coach.
NEW MEXICO — Announced QB Terry Wilson from Kentucky signed paperwork to join the football roster as a senior transfer.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments