Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 10:27 pm
4 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released INF Yolmer Sanchez.

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated OF Franchy Cordero from the COVID-19 injured list. Designated RHP John Schreiber for assignment. Optioned INF Michael Chavis and RHP Colten Brewer to the alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Jake Lamb on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Nik Turley for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 1B Ryan O’Hearn, LHP Richard Lovelady and RHP Jake Newberry to the alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Brent Rooker to the alternate training site. Placed RHP Edwar Colina on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced INF Kyle Holder returned and sent to alternate training site as a Rule 5 draft return from Cincinnati.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contracts of INF Brock Holt and RHP Ian Kennedy. Placed RHP Jonathan Henandez and Jose Leclerc on the 60-day injury list.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tommy Hunter on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contracts of RHP Brandon Kintzler and OF Matt Joyce from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with INF Todd Frazier on a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned RHPs Trevor Gott, Dominic Leone, Zack Littell and Nick Tropeano to the minor league camp.

Minor League
Frontier League

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed 3B Taylor Wright.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed SS Gift Ngogpe.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHPs Saul De La Cruz and Steve Ledesma.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed C Jake Barbee.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Malcolm Butler. Signed QB Colt McCoy to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Bobby Hart to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Quinton Spain to a one-year contract. Re-signed DL Mike Daniels to a one-year contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed S Jayron Kearse

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed TE Marcedes Lewis and DL Tyler Lancaster.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Phillip Lindsay, DB Desmond King, P Cameron Johnston and WR Alex Erickson.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed C Austin Blythe to a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LT Kolton Miller to a three-year contract extension.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed G Dakota Dozier an FS Xavier Woods. Placed TE Hale Hentges on the reserve/retired list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed DL Lawrence Guy.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Nick Vannett and LB Tanoh Kpassagnon.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Greg Ward to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OL Rashaad Coward and RB Kalen Ballage to one-year contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ers — Signed WR Mohamed Sanu to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Carlos Dunlap.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed T Josh Wells.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with S Matthias Farley on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned D Kodie Curran, G Lukas Dostal and RW Vinni Lettieri to the minor league taxi squad.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Dan Vladar and LW Trent Frederic from the minor league taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived C Liam O’Brien. Recalled D Keaton Middleton from Colorado (AHL) loan.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled Cs Laurent Dauphin and Jake Evans from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Kaapo Kakko from the minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned LW Matthew Strome to Greenville (ECHL). Waived D Sahyne Gostisbehere.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned RW Stefan Noesen, D Christian Jaros and C Fredrik Handemark to San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Adam Brooks and D Timothy Liljegren from Toronto (AHL). Assigned D Calle Rosen and LW Nick Robertson to the minor league taxi squad. Reassigned D Filip Kral to Toronto (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Waived D Nick Holden.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Henderson F Tyrell Goulbourne two games for an illegal check to the head of an opponent during a March 26 game against Colorado.

COLORADO EAGLES — Released D Keaton Middleton form his standard player contract.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loanded D Dmitry Osipov to Indy (ECHL). Released D Cliff Watson from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed D Dylan Woolf to the active roster.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Jake Kupsky. Activated G Ryan Bednard from the reserve list. Placed F Liam Pecararo on the reserve list.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Ross Olsson from injured reserve and then released him.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed F Kelly Bent to the active roster and placed on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Placed F Darby Llewellyn on the reserve list. Recalled D Mike McKee from Tucson (AHL) loan.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F Ryan White to the active roster.

National Women’s Hockey League

NWHL — Named Lisa Haley senior vice president of hockey operations.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Kyle Neptune head men’s basketball coach.

UT-MARTIN — Named Ryan Ridder head men’s basketball coach.

NEW MEXICO — Announced QB Terry Wilson from Kentucky signed paperwork to join the football roster as a senior transfer.

