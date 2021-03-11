Tulane 77, Tulsa 70

TULANE (1-0)

Cross 2-5 2-3 6, Coleman 0-2 2-2 2, Forbes 6-15 8-9 22, James 1-4 1-2 3, Walker 10-17 4-5 24, McGee 5-7 2-2 15, Watson 1-5 0-0 3, Days 0-1 0-0 0, Pope 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-57 19-23 77.

TULSA (0-1)

Idowu 1-3 2-2 4, Embery-Simpson 4-7 1-2 12, Haywood 1-4 1-2 4, Joiner 5-14 3-3 16, Rachal 8-23 3-4 21, Jackson 2-5 0-0 5, Richie 2-7 0-0 6, Earley 0-0 0-0 0, Ugboh 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 24-66 10-14 70.

Halftime_Tulsa 41-37. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 6-23 (McGee 3-5, Forbes 2-7, Watson 1-4, Cross 0-1, Coleman 0-2, Walker 0-4), Tulsa 12-32 (Embery-Simpson 3-4, Joiner 3-9, Richie 2-6, Rachal 2-8, Jackson 1-2, Haywood 1-3). Fouled Out_Idowu. Rebounds_Tulane 30 (Forbes, McGee 7), Tulsa 41 (Rachal 14). Assists_Tulane 13 (Walker 7), Tulsa 18 (Joiner 12). Total Fouls_Tulane 14, Tulsa 18.

