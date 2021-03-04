Tulsa 107, Northeastern State 74

NORTHEASTERN STATE (0-1)
Sampson 6-9 3-4 15, Cook 6-11 2-5 16, Davis 3-10 2-2 9, Locke 8-10 3-6 24, Prince 0-2 1-2 1, Bailey 1-4 0-0 2, Dotson 1-5 1-2 4, Guiot 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 26-55 12-21 74.
TULSA (11-11)
Idowu 5-7 0-3 10, Embery-Simpson 5-6 0-2 14, Haywood 2-6 3-4 9, Joiner 3-3 0-0 6, Rachal 6-11 5-7 18, Richie 5-9 1-1 15, Jackson 4-5 2-2 11, Ugboh 5-5 1-2 11, Urbancic 2-3 0-0 6, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Earley 2-2 0-0 4, Shumate 0-0 0-0 0, Alcime 1-2 1-1 3, Seals 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-61 13-22 107.
Halftime_Tulsa 53-34. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern State 10-29 (Locke 5-5, Cook 2-5, Guiot 1-3, Dotson 1-5, Davis 1-6, Prince 0-1, Sampson 0-1, Bailey 0-3), Tulsa 14-29 (Embery-Simpson 4-5, Richie 4-8, Urbancic 2-3, Haywood 2-6, Jackson 1-2, Rachal 1-3, Alcime 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Northeastern State 21 (Prince, Dotson 6), Tulsa 32 (Haywood, Rachal 6). Assists_Northeastern State 17 (Davis 5), Tulsa 26 (Jackson 7). Total Fouls_Northeastern State 17, Tulsa 14. A_100 (8,355).
