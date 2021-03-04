Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Tulsa 107, Northeastern State 74

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 2:59 pm
< a min read
      

NORTHEASTERN STATE (0-1)

Sampson 6-9 3-4 15, Cook 6-11 2-5 16, Davis 3-10 2-2 9, Locke 8-10 3-6 24, Prince 0-2 1-2 1, Bailey 1-4 0-0 2, Dotson 1-5 1-2 4, Guiot 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 26-55 12-21 74.

TULSA (11-11)

Idowu 5-7 0-3 10, Embery-Simpson 5-6 0-2 14, Haywood 2-6 3-4 9, Joiner 3-3 0-0 6, Rachal 6-11 5-7 18, Richie 5-9 1-1 15, Jackson 4-5 2-2 11, Ugboh 5-5 1-2 11, Urbancic 2-3 0-0 6, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Earley 2-2 0-0 4, Shumate 0-0 0-0 0, Alcime 1-2 1-1 3, Seals 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-61 13-22 107.

Halftime_Tulsa 53-34. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern State 10-29 (Locke 5-5, Cook 2-5, Guiot 1-3, Dotson 1-5, Davis 1-6, Prince 0-1, Sampson 0-1, Bailey 0-3), Tulsa 14-29 (Embery-Simpson 4-5, Richie 4-8, Urbancic 2-3, Haywood 2-6, Jackson 1-2, Rachal 1-3, Alcime 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Northeastern State 21 (Prince, Dotson 6), Tulsa 32 (Haywood, Rachal 6). Assists_Northeastern State 17 (Davis 5), Tulsa 26 (Jackson 7). Total Fouls_Northeastern State 17, Tulsa 14. A_100 (8,355).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary