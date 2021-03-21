Twins 12, Orioles 7

Minnesota Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 12 14 11 Totals 36 7 9 7 L.Arrez 3b 3 1 2 1 Sanchez ss 4 0 1 0 A.Rmine pr 2 1 1 0 Wstburg ss 1 0 0 0 Garlick rf 4 1 2 2 M.Frnco 3b 3 1 1 2 Larnach rf 1 1 1 2 R.Urias 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Kpler cf 4 0 0 0 Mntcstl lf 4 2 2 2 D.Maggi ss 1 0 0 0 Sverino c 3 1 1 1 Polanco 2b 4 1 1 1 N.Cuffo c 1 0 0 0 Miranda 3b 1 0 1 0 C.Sisco dh 2 0 0 1 Jeffers c 4 1 1 0 A.Wynns ph 1 0 0 0 A.Sbato 1b 1 0 0 0 Valaika 1b 3 1 1 0 Ja.Cave dh 2 1 1 0 T.Nevin 1b 1 0 0 0 T.Telis ph 2 0 0 0 R.Mrtin 2b 3 0 1 1 Krlloff lf 3 1 0 0 J.Jones pr 1 0 0 0 Hmilton pr 1 1 1 1 Wlkrson rf 3 1 1 0 Astdllo 1b 5 2 2 3 Ch.Shaw rf 1 0 0 0 J.Rddle ss 3 1 1 1 McKenna cf 3 1 1 0 Rfsnydr cf 2 0 0 0 Handley ph 1 0 0 0

Minnesota 007 001 121 – 12 Baltimore 014 011 000 – 7

E_Arraez (1), Westburg 2 (2), Martin (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Minnesota 7, Baltimore 3. 2B_Arraez (4), Astudillo (3), Franco (1), Mountcastle (5), Valaika (3). HR_Garlick (4), Larnach (1), Polanco (1), Hamilton (1), Astudillo (2), Riddle (1), Mountcastle (3), Severino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Happ W, 1-0 3 6 5 4 0 2 Law 1 0 0 0 0 2 Thorpe H, 1 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 Mason H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Alcala 2 0 0 0 0 3

Baltimore Lopez L, 0-1 3 2-3 7 7 3 2 3 Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Fry 2 2 1 1 0 0 Sulser 1 1 1 1 0 1 Hanhold 1 3 2 2 0 1 Phillips 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Alcala (Wynns), Sulser (Kirilloff).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Will Little; Second, NO UMPIRE; Third, Dan Merze.

T_2:44. A_1,763

