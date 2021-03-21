Twins 12, Orioles 7

|Minnesota
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|43
|12
|14
|11
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|
|L.Arrez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Sanchez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Rmine pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wstburg ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garlick rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|M.Frnco 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Larnach rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|R.Urias 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Kpler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mntcstl lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|D.Maggi ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sverino c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|N.Cuffo c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miranda 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Sisco dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Jeffers c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Wynns ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Sbato 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ja.Cave dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|T.Nevin 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Telis ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Mrtin 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Krlloff lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Jones pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hmilton pr
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wlkrson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Astdllo 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Ch.Shaw rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rddle ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|McKenna cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rfsnydr cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Handley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minnesota
|007
|001
|121
|–
|12
|Baltimore
|014
|011
|000
|–
|7
E_Arraez (1), Westburg 2 (2), Martin (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Minnesota 7, Baltimore 3. 2B_Arraez (4), Astudillo (3), Franco (1), Mountcastle (5), Valaika (3). HR_Garlick (4), Larnach (1), Polanco (1), Hamilton (1), Astudillo (2), Riddle (1), Mountcastle (3), Severino (1).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Happ W, 1-0
|3
|
|6
|5
|4
|0
|2
|Law
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thorpe H, 1
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Mason H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcala
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|7
|7
|3
|2
|3
|Scott
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fry
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sulser
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hanhold
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Phillips
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by_Alcala (Wynns), Sulser (Kirilloff).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Will Little; Second, NO UMPIRE; Third, Dan Merze.
T_2:44. A_1,763
