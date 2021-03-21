On Air: Federal News Network program
Twins 12, Orioles 7

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 4:04 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 12 14 11 Totals 36 7 9 7
L.Arrez 3b 3 1 2 1 Sanchez ss 4 0 1 0
A.Rmine pr 2 1 1 0 Wstburg ss 1 0 0 0
Garlick rf 4 1 2 2 M.Frnco 3b 3 1 1 2
Larnach rf 1 1 1 2 R.Urias 3b 1 0 0 0
M.Kpler cf 4 0 0 0 Mntcstl lf 4 2 2 2
D.Maggi ss 1 0 0 0 Sverino c 3 1 1 1
Polanco 2b 4 1 1 1 N.Cuffo c 1 0 0 0
Miranda 3b 1 0 1 0 C.Sisco dh 2 0 0 1
Jeffers c 4 1 1 0 A.Wynns ph 1 0 0 0
A.Sbato 1b 1 0 0 0 Valaika 1b 3 1 1 0
Ja.Cave dh 2 1 1 0 T.Nevin 1b 1 0 0 0
T.Telis ph 2 0 0 0 R.Mrtin 2b 3 0 1 1
Krlloff lf 3 1 0 0 J.Jones pr 1 0 0 0
Hmilton pr 1 1 1 1 Wlkrson rf 3 1 1 0
Astdllo 1b 5 2 2 3 Ch.Shaw rf 1 0 0 0
J.Rddle ss 3 1 1 1 McKenna cf 3 1 1 0
Rfsnydr cf 2 0 0 0 Handley ph 1 0 0 0
Minnesota 007 001 121 12
Baltimore 014 011 000 7

E_Arraez (1), Westburg 2 (2), Martin (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Minnesota 7, Baltimore 3. 2B_Arraez (4), Astudillo (3), Franco (1), Mountcastle (5), Valaika (3). HR_Garlick (4), Larnach (1), Polanco (1), Hamilton (1), Astudillo (2), Riddle (1), Mountcastle (3), Severino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Happ W, 1-0 3 6 5 4 0 2
Law 1 0 0 0 0 2
Thorpe H, 1 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Mason H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Alcala 2 0 0 0 0 3
Baltimore
Lopez L, 0-1 3 2-3 7 7 3 2 3
Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Fry 2 2 1 1 0 0
Sulser 1 1 1 1 0 1
Hanhold 1 3 2 2 0 1
Phillips 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Alcala (Wynns), Sulser (Kirilloff).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Will Little; Second, NO UMPIRE; Third, Dan Merze.

T_2:44. A_1,763

