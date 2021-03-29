Twins 5, Pirates 3

|Minnesota
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|4
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|L.Arrez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rddle 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gnzales ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Grver c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bnuelos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Cstro 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rynolds lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Tzu.Lin ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Oliva rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swggrty pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mi.Sano 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Nwman ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Rfsnydr rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Peguero ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Cave cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|P.Evans rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Miranda 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hu.Owen rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Astdllo 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|M.Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Sbato pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Susac c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Roker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|D.Maggi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mrtin 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garlick dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Alfrd cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Steer ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|020
|200
|001
|–
|5
|Pittsburgh
|002
|001
|000
|–
|3
E_Hayes (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Minnesota 8, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Sano (4), Miranda (1), Peguero (2). 3B_Cave (1). HR_Lin (1), Astudillo (4), Gonzalez (2). SB_Alford (2).
|Minnesota
|Winder
|2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Mason W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stashak H, 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thielbar H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Waddell H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Law H, 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Canterino S, 1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pittsburgh
|De Jong
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Bednar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodriguez L, 0-2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Stratton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Holmes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bashlor
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Shreve
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
HBP_by_Underwood Jr. (Broxton).
WP_Mason, Waddell.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Laz Diaz; Second, DJ Reyburn; Third, Junior Valentin.
T_3:13. A_1,734
