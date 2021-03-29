Twins 5, Pirates 3

Minnesota Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 5 10 4 Totals 33 3 8 3 L.Arrez 2b 2 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Rddle 2b 2 0 1 0 Gnzales ph 1 0 0 0 M.Grver c 4 0 0 0 K.Hayes 3b 3 0 2 0 Bnuelos c 1 0 0 0 R.Cstro 3b 1 0 0 0 Polanco ss 3 1 1 0 Rynolds lf 3 1 1 0 Tzu.Lin ss 2 1 1 1 J.Oliva rf 1 0 0 0 M.Kpler rf 3 0 0 0 Polanco dh 2 0 0 0 Broxton cf 1 0 0 0 Swggrty pr 1 0 1 0 Mi.Sano 3b 3 1 1 0 K.Nwman ss 3 0 0 1 Rfsnydr rf 1 0 0 0 Peguero ss 1 0 1 0 Ja.Cave cf 3 1 2 1 P.Evans rf 3 0 0 0 Miranda 3b 1 0 1 0 Hu.Owen rf 1 0 0 0 Astdllo 1b 3 1 2 2 M.Perez c 3 1 1 0 A.Sbato pr 1 0 0 0 A.Susac c 1 0 0 0 B.Roker lf 3 0 0 0 Gnzalez 1b 3 1 2 2 D.Maggi lf 1 0 0 0 M.Mrtin 1b 1 0 0 0 Garlick dh 3 0 1 0 A.Alfrd cf 2 0 0 0 S.Steer ph 0 0 0 0

Minnesota 020 200 001 – 5 Pittsburgh 002 001 000 – 3

E_Hayes (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Minnesota 8, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Sano (4), Miranda (1), Peguero (2). 3B_Cave (1). HR_Lin (1), Astudillo (4), Gonzalez (2). SB_Alford (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Winder 2 2-3 4 2 2 0 1 Mason W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Stashak H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Thielbar H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Waddell H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 Law H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 3 Canterino S, 1-1 2 2 0 0 0 3

Pittsburgh De Jong 2 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 Bednar 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Rodriguez L, 0-2 1 2 2 1 0 1 Stratton 1 1 0 0 1 1 Holmes 1 2 0 0 0 2 Underwood Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0 Bashlor 1 1 0 0 1 2 Shreve 1 1 1 1 0 3

HBP_by_Underwood Jr. (Broxton).

WP_Mason, Waddell.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Laz Diaz; Second, DJ Reyburn; Third, Junior Valentin.

T_3:13. A_1,734

