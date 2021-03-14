Twins 5, Red Sox 5

Boston Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 5 5 5 Totals 35 5 13 5 Hrnndez cf 2 0 0 0 M.Kpler rf 3 0 0 0 J.Duran cf 2 1 1 0 Broxton rf 2 0 1 1 Gnzalez ss 3 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 0 0 Ockimey 1b 1 1 1 3 Tzu.Lin 3b 1 0 0 0 Bgaerts dh 1 0 0 0 Ne.Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 T.Casas ph 2 0 0 0 Miranda pr 1 0 1 0 Mrtinez lf 3 0 0 0 M.Grver c 3 1 2 0 Jimenez lf 0 0 0 0 Rrtvedt c 1 0 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 2 1 1 1 Polanco 2b 3 1 2 0 D L Grr 3b 2 0 0 0 Blnnhrn pr 1 0 0 0 C.Arryo 2b 3 1 2 1 Mi.Sano 1b 2 1 1 2 M.Chvis 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Sbato pr 1 0 0 0 Plwecki c 2 0 0 0 B.Bxton cf 3 1 1 1 Co.Wong c 0 1 0 0 Clstino cf 1 0 0 0 M.Gttys rf 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 1 1 A.Rmine ss 0 1 0 0 B.Roker lf 3 0 3 0 Za.Wiel pr 1 0 0 0

Boston 000 020 03x – 5 Minnesota 001 300 01x – 5

LOB_Boston 3, Minnesota 8. 2B_Cruz (1), Garver (1), Sano (3), Rooker (2). HR_Ockimey (1), Devers (2), Arroyo (2), Buxton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Eovaldi 4 7 4 4 0 3 Ottavino 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 0 Whitlock 2 2 0 0 0 2 Gossett BS, 0-2 2-3 1 1 1 1 0

Minnesota Maeda 4 0 0 0 1 5 Robles 1 2 2 2 0 2 Anderson H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Minaya H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hamilton BS, 1-2 1 2 3 3 2 1

WP_Gossett.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Sam Holbroo.

T_2:35. A_2,506

