Twins 5, Red Sox 5

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|13
|5
|
|Hrnndez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Duran cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Broxton rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gnzalez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ockimey 1b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|Tzu.Lin 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bgaerts dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ne.Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Casas ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miranda pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mrtinez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Grver c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Jimenez lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rrtvedt c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|D L Grr 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blnnhrn pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Arryo 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mi.Sano 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|M.Chvis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Sbato pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plwecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Bxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Co.Wong c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Clstino cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Gttys rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Rmine ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|B.Roker lf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Za.Wiel pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|000
|020
|03x
|–
|5
|Minnesota
|001
|300
|01x
|–
|5
LOB_Boston 3, Minnesota 8. 2B_Cruz (1), Garver (1), Sano (3), Rooker (2). HR_Ockimey (1), Devers (2), Arroyo (2), Buxton (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Ottavino
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Whitlock
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gossett BS, 0-2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maeda
|4
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Robles
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Anderson H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minaya H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hamilton BS, 1-2
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
WP_Gossett.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Sam Holbroo.
T_2:35. A_2,506
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments