Sports News

Twins 5, Red Sox 5

By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 3:54 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 5 5 5 Totals 35 5 13 5
Hrnndez cf 2 0 0 0 M.Kpler rf 3 0 0 0
J.Duran cf 2 1 1 0 Broxton rf 2 0 1 1
Gnzalez ss 3 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 0 0
Ockimey 1b 1 1 1 3 Tzu.Lin 3b 1 0 0 0
Bgaerts dh 1 0 0 0 Ne.Cruz dh 3 0 1 0
T.Casas ph 2 0 0 0 Miranda pr 1 0 1 0
Mrtinez lf 3 0 0 0 M.Grver c 3 1 2 0
Jimenez lf 0 0 0 0 Rrtvedt c 1 0 0 0
R.Dvers 3b 2 1 1 1 Polanco 2b 3 1 2 0
D L Grr 3b 2 0 0 0 Blnnhrn pr 1 0 0 0
C.Arryo 2b 3 1 2 1 Mi.Sano 1b 2 1 1 2
M.Chvis 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Sbato pr 1 0 0 0
Plwecki c 2 0 0 0 B.Bxton cf 3 1 1 1
Co.Wong c 0 1 0 0 Clstino cf 1 0 0 0
M.Gttys rf 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 1 1
A.Rmine ss 0 1 0 0
B.Roker lf 3 0 3 0
Za.Wiel pr 1 0 0 0
Boston 000 020 03x 5
Minnesota 001 300 01x 5

LOB_Boston 3, Minnesota 8. 2B_Cruz (1), Garver (1), Sano (3), Rooker (2). HR_Ockimey (1), Devers (2), Arroyo (2), Buxton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi 4 7 4 4 0 3
Ottavino 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 0
Whitlock 2 2 0 0 0 2
Gossett BS, 0-2 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Minnesota
Maeda 4 0 0 0 1 5
Robles 1 2 2 2 0 2
Anderson H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minaya H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hamilton BS, 1-2 1 2 3 3 2 1

WP_Gossett.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Sam Holbroo.

T_2:35. A_2,506

Sports News

Comments

